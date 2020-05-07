Looking for some easy entertainment while sitting at home?

As our situation with unanticipated lockdown and social distancing wears on, many readers have sent me notes asking for ideas on something to do to maintain their sanity. Actually there are many things you can do. One of my favorites for an activity that requires no travel and very limited human interaction…bird watching. And I was just reading a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission news release, May is Bird Watching Month in Nebraska. How timely!
According to one of those governmental organizations that measure outdoor activities, gardening is the top outdoor activity for Americans and bird watching is number two. As birds go, my favorites are ospreys, eagles and owls, but any bird with fascinate me.
I visited a friend of mine earlier this week to scout for a turkey hunt. While we were talking, I noticed about a dozen American Goldfinches at a bird feeder he had outside his dining room window.
The birds were flocking around a feeder full of a nyjer-thistle mix in a flurry of movement and color. It is hard to miss the bright yellow color these birds display.
Goldfinches often feed voraciously when a storm front is moving in and that was the case earlier this week. I have always liked the Goldfinch. It is such a colorful bird and their movements are so quick and precise. They are also liked well enough by others that New Jersey, Iowa and Washington have the Goldfinch as their state bird.
Goldfinches are known to live a long time. In one particular study being carried out in Maryland, a bird was caught and banded, then captured and banded again 11 years later. That is quite impressive for such a small bird in the wild. They grow to be maybe five inches long and weigh only about as much as a DVD disc.
The goldfinch is a migratory bird, but it is common in Nebraska. It can be found in all of the lower 48 states and into Mexico to Canada.
Setting up feeders or other things to attract finches is not difficult or costly. You can find all kinds of information on the Internet. If you do choose a feeder, one that is made to handle the tiny nyjer-thistle seeds is a great choice. You can hang them close to your house so you can see them easily. My friend had his hanging about eighteen inches away from the window. The birds didn’t even seem to notice me!
You can download a bird identification app to your smart phone, or do it the old-fashioned way and get a book, something like Peterson Field Guide to Birds, and identify various birds that way. I’ve carried a Peterson’s Guide with me for years.
A pair of binoculars can be helpful, but not absolutely necessary if you can hang your feeders close. Binoculars can help to better see birds sitting in trees at a distance.
Bird watching can be addictive. Once you start watching and learning about all the birds that may visit your yard, the learning becomes contagious. You will want to know more! Enjoy yourself and our feathered friends!
Cancellations Continue
With caution being the watchword, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) made a decision to hopefully minimize the spread of COVID-19 at the end of last week. They have now delayed Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. It had been scheduled for May 16.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day is typically held about mid-May. Its purpose is to allow anyone to enjoy fishing anywhere across the state without a fishing permit or explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park without the need to purchase a park entry permit.
Normally, other activities are scheduled in state park areas in conjunction with Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, but the NGPC has cancelled of all agency-sponsored activities through May 31 in order to prevent large gatherings of people and maintain appropriate social distancing protocols.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day will be discussed at the May 8 meeting of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Lincoln. A rescheduled date for a Free Fishing and Park Entry Day will be announced at a later time.
