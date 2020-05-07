Looking for some easy entertainment while sitting at home?

Goldfinches are known to live a long time. In one particular study being carried out in Maryland, a bird was caught and banded, then captured and banded again 11 years later. That is quite impressive for such a small bird in the wild. They grow to be maybe five inches long and weigh only about as much as a DVD disc.

The goldfinch is a migratory bird, but it is common in Nebraska. It can be found in all of the lower 48 states and into Mexico to Canada.

Setting up feeders or other things to attract finches is not difficult or costly. You can find all kinds of information on the Internet. If you do choose a feeder, one that is made to handle the tiny nyjer-thistle seeds is a great choice. You can hang them close to your house so you can see them easily. My friend had his hanging about eighteen inches away from the window. The birds didn’t even seem to notice me!

You can download a bird identification app to your smart phone, or do it the old-fashioned way and get a book, something like Peterson Field Guide to Birds, and identify various birds that way. I’ve carried a Peterson’s Guide with me for years.

A pair of binoculars can be helpful, but not absolutely necessary if you can hang your feeders close. Binoculars can help to better see birds sitting in trees at a distance.