Looking forward to doing some ice fishing

Mother Nature reminded us last week that winter is coming to Nebraska. Some parts of Nebraska got a lot of snow, other parts of the state just got colder temperatures.

In my travels last week I noticed some skim ice forming on several bodies of water. Other people must have noticed that too because, like magic, I started getting texts and emails about icefishing.

Colder temps and evidence of ice on the surface of smaller bodies of water says that icefishing may not be that far off, but we are nowhere near ready for any attempts at icefishing yet. I’m looking forward to the icefishing season, but we need to be patient…more cold weather will come and there may be enough ice to get out on a lake.

So…how thick does ice have to be to be safe? Ask that question to five different people and you’ll get at least four different answers. Personally, I prefer to have a minimum of five inches of solid ‘blue’ ice before I start feeling comfortable on the ice. My philosophy on ice fishing and ice thickness…more is better.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission guide on icefishing, it takes at least three inches of clear, blue lake ice to support a single angler. At five inches of ice, you can have several anglers standing on the ice, but not all grouped around the same hole. They go on to say eight inches of ice will support a snowmobile.

So what is ‘blue’ ice? On a lake, the ‘blue ice’ color comes from the ability of the ice to scatter/diffuse light. To the human eye it looks blue. The term blue ice is often used by ice anglers to indicate ice strong enough to let you stand on it. In general, blue ice is clean, clear, dense ice that you can see through. Very cold and calm conditions causes ice to form quickly with very few bubbles frozen in it. Ice formed under these conditions has the strongest bond between water molecules.

The gray ice we normally see in the region has tiny bubbles trapped in it and bubbles create an air space that prevents the water molecules from bonding and holding on to one another as well. These air bubbles, even though they are quite small, represent voids or openings in the ice, and thus…weaker ice.

Here are a few other considerations when determining when ice may be safe to venture out on:

• Steady sub-freezing temperatures; the colder it is for longer periods of time results in a better ice formation and ‘stronger’ ice

• Calm days and nights allow ice to form quicker and become stronger

• Heavy snows or rain can hinder the formation of strong ice

• The depth of the water below the ice can be a factor. A dark bottom absorbs heat and can make the ice above it thinner

• Vegetation along shorelines generally results in thinner ice because green leaves absorb heat from the sun. Avoid these areas when possible

• Underwater springs, feeder creeks or aquifers that put water into the lake can create localized weak ice

• Moving water causes thinner ice. If there is current under the ice, such as in a river or flow toward a reservoir outlet, be very cautious

The only way to know if the ice is safe is to test it for yourself, and test it often. One of the quickest and easiest ways I’ve found to check ice thickness is with my cordless drill, a 1/2-inch wood bit and an extension for the drill bit. I have the bit and extension painted a different bright color every 4-inches. I can see the color on the bit/extension when I punch through the ice and know its thickness.

It doesn’t take but a few seconds to drill down into the ice and know what you are standing on. I also use my cordless drill to set anchors for my icefishing tent. It is one of the best tools I’ve added to my icefishing gear!

Always be cautious when going out on the ice and have a safe icefishing season...when the time gets here!

