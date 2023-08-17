Remember the spring turkey season and how many ticks there were? Well, that generation of ticks has spawned more and August is when a new generation of deer ticks is hatching. Our wet spring and summer has created a bumper crop of many types of ticks this year, as anyone who works or plays in our local fields or timber has found out. Now we are in Round 2 of tick production for 2023.

Deer ticks are a common species of tick in Nebraska and known to carry Lyme disease. Lyme disease is probably most commonly associated with ticks along with Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

With Lyme disease, cases in the United States number about 40,000 annually. Experts say the real number of infections is probably closer to 300,000 nationally because many cases are not reported.

We have had a near-perfect weather pattern this summer for deer ticks. I have had a couple people who have been out doing some pre-season scouting tell me the ticks are thick! In the tall grass of parks, at the edge of your lawn and along almost any hiking trail, ticks lurk. The young ticks that are hatching now are looking their first blood meal. If you are outside and off a manicured lawn, you may be it!

Health officials are concerned that ticks and tick-borne diseases could become epidemic, but why are ticks so bad this year? According to the CDC, there are numerous reasons for a rise in tick activity and a subsequent increase in diseases and infections caused by the blood-sucking little critters. However, this year’s increase is primarily being blamed on a mild winter, warm summer and rains at the right time.

“Tick-borne diseases are a very serious problem, and they’re on the rise,” said Rebecca Eisen, a research biologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Even though you may live in an area where you didn’t have ticks in the past or your parents don’t remember having ticks, the distribution is changing and more people are at risk.”

With urban expansion and a push to conserve wooded areas, deer and mice populations are thriving. Both of these species provide ample blood meals for ticks and help spread tick populations.

As stated earlier, Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, may be the tick-borne diseases that people think of most often when the topic of ticks comes up, but the list keeps getting longer:

In the United States, some ticks carry pathogens that can cause human disease, including:

• Anaplasmosis - transmitted to humans by tick bites primarily from the blacklegged tick in the northeastern and upper Midwest, and the western blacklegged tick along the Pacific coast.

• Borrelia mayonii - recently been described as a cause of illness in the upper Midwestern United States. It has been found in blacklegged ticks and is a new species and is another species known to cause Lyme disease,

• Borrelia miyamotoi infection- recently been described as a cause of illness in the US and transmitted by the blacklegged tick and has a range similar to that of Lyme disease.

• Bourbon virus infection - identified in a few patients in the Midwest and southern United States. At this time, it is not known if the virus might be found in other areas of the country.

• Ehrlichiosis – transmitted to humans by the lone star tick and found primarily in the south-central and eastern US.

• Heartland virus- identified in Midwestern and southern US. Studies suggest that Lone Star ticks may transmit the virus. It is unknown if the virus may be found elsewhere.

• Lyme disease - transmitted by the blacklegged tick in the northeastern US, upper Midwest and the western blacklegged tick along the Pacific coast.

• Powassan disease is transmitted by the blacklegged tick and the groundhog tick. Cases have been reported primarily from northeastern states and the Great Lakes region.

• Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF) - transmitted by the American dog tick, Rocky Mountain wood tick and the brown dog tick.

• Tularemia - transmitted to humans by the dog tick, the wood tick and the lone star tick. Tularemia occurs throughout the U.S.

Be careful in the field this fall!