Make it harder for deer to see you this season

Nebraska’s firearm deer season begins this weekend. Part of the regulations we must deal with is wearing Hunter Orange. A couple of questions I’ve heard recently are, “Can deer see orange?” and “If a deer sees me in the woods, am I busted or not?”

Most of the hunters I know pay inordinate amounts of attention to a deer’s sense of smell, but I don’t know many that really consider how a deer’s eye is constructed and how deer actually see their world…particularly how they see humans. It is probably a marketing thing…I can look through a hunting catalog and see pages of products used to make you smell like something else besides a human, but I never see anything like a do-it-yourself deer eye dissection kit. Just saying…

There actually has been a lot of research done on this topic. One recent bit of research I was studying last week says that during bright daylight hours, deer see their world in shades of yellow. The research stated that deer basically see only two colors during daylight hours…yellow and blue. Imagine looking at the world through yellow shooting glasses. Most of what you could see would have a yellow cast to it and the shadows would be shades of blue.

During overcast and low light conditions, deer see their world in shades white, black and gray. It would be very similar to use looking at a black and white photograph. We can see detail, but color variations are not very noticeable.

There are light receptors in the eye called rods and cones. Rods pick up light. It is the cones that differentiate the colors we see. The human eye has three types of cones, red, blue and green. Deer only have two sets of cones, blue and green. Biologists do not think deer can distinguish red from green and that also means deer cannot see hunter orange as we do. To a deer, hunter orange is seen as a greenish grey color.

Deer have learned that being active at dawn, dusk and through the night is the best way to avoid predators. Their eyes have evolved to have more rods than the human eye so they can pick up more available light, meaning they see better in the dark than we do! By necessity, deer gave up the ability to see color in trade for seeing better in low-light conditions. One more special adaptation is a mirror-like membrane called the tapetum lucidum. This membrane reflects light and gives the eyes a second chance to pick up light. It is also the membrane that reflects light and causes deer and other animals’ eyes to glow when a light is shined on them.

But that is not the end of the story! When you buy a hunter orange vest, jacket or hat, manufacturers add ultraviolet (UV) enhancers to make it look brighter and more colorful to the human eye. These UV enhancers will make all your clothing “glow” to the eyes of a deer. Deer may not be able to see the color, but they can see the UV “glow”.

To get the “glow” out of your hunting clothes you need to wash them several times in only clean water, nothing else. Then you need to wash them a couple times in a detergent that does not contain UV enhancers. There are several commercial products, made for hunters, that are like this, but you can also look for “regular” laundry detergents that are free of scents and UV brighteners. There are a lot more of these on the market than there used to be and they are much cheaper to use that the special “hunter” detergents.

In Nebraska it is legal to use hunter orange that has a camouflage pattern built in to it. If you wash out the UV brighteners, you will be seen as wearing a greenish-grey camo pattern. That is a lot better than glowing!

If you use some of this new found knowledge you won’t be invisible to deer, but you will have an edge over the average hunter in the field. Deer can still see shape and movement, but you will be more difficult to spot. They also still have their sense of smell and hearing. It is still a challenge to hunt deer.

Colt Recall

If you own a Colt AR-style rifle, heads up! Colt Manufacturing, LLC, recently discovered a potential safety issue with certain models of their AR-style rifles and has issued a voluntarily recall to protect the safety of its customers Under certain conditions, it is possible that some of these rifles may discharge a second round when the trigger is released when there is a live round in the chamber. Colt discovered that hammers that do not meet Colt’s specifications were installed in certain rifles manufactured starting on March 5, 2021. The issue will be corrected by replacing the hammers. The recall includes the following model and serial numbers:

AR-15 A4 CAR022851 – CAR023250

CARBINE CR036354 – CR099599

CARBINE CR713001 – CR722100

M4 CARBINE CR716801 – CR721500

M4A1CARBINE CR021580 – CR022024

Colt asks owners to call Customer Service at 1-800-971-3216 to see if your rifle needs to be returned to the factory.

Salute to Veterans

We observe Veterans Day today. It is an observance that has been held since the civil war in one form or another…and rightly so. There is a bumper sticker I see occasionally that says, “If you can read this, thank a teacher”. I’ll add to that, “If you can read it in English, thank a Veteran! If not for the sacrifices of our veterans and the grace of God, we could be reading it in Japanese, German or Russian.

If you know a veteran, thank them. If you know anyone on active duty or in the reserves, thank them for their service as well. And for those that understand: Semper Fi!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.