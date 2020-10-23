Make sure you get it all down on paper

Have you looked at the calendar lately? The firearms deer season is only about a month away! Are you ready for the firearm deer season? Is your rifle ready?

It’s not too early to think about that, especially when the weather outside is still tolerable for going to the range. Sighting in your rifle is a critical part of getting ready for the hunting season.

If you hunt big game with a rifle, and we’ll limit this column to sighting in rifles, you need to make sure your rifle is shooting where you are aiming, and check it often. You’d be surprised at the odd-ball things that can happen to cause a rifle to lose its “zero” setting.

Some years back I had a friend call me and tell that he couldn’t keep his scope zeroed. “I can have the scope dialed in and shooting one-inch groups at a hundred yards, and a week later, I’m not even on the paper,” he told me.

Well, we got together and tested the rifle. It sighted in quickly and seemed to hold its zero. I checked all the other “normal” things that cause problems, like loose scope rings or bases. Everything was good. I even took the rifle with me and tested it every couple of days for a week and it stayed rock solid. I was stumped.