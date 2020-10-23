Make sure you get it all down on paper

Have you looked at the calendar lately? The firearms deer season is only about a month away! Are you ready for the firearm deer season? Is your rifle ready?
It’s not too early to think about that, especially when the weather outside is still tolerable for going to the range. Sighting in your rifle is a critical part of getting ready for the hunting season.
If you hunt big game with a rifle, and we’ll limit this column to sighting in rifles, you need to make sure your rifle is shooting where you are aiming, and check it often. You’d be surprised at the odd-ball things that can happen to cause a rifle to lose its “zero” setting.
Some years back I had a friend call me and tell that he couldn’t keep his scope zeroed. “I can have the scope dialed in and shooting one-inch groups at a hundred yards, and a week later, I’m not even on the paper,” he told me.
Well, we got together and tested the rifle. It sighted in quickly and seemed to hold its zero. I checked all the other “normal” things that cause problems, like loose scope rings or bases. Everything was good. I even took the rifle with me and tested it every couple of days for a week and it stayed rock solid. I was stumped.
The answer came a couple of weeks later. My friend called and said the mystery was solved. He had stopped to get gas in his pickup and went inside to pay. When he came back out he saw his son, who was about eight at the time, standing in the rear seat and doing something with the rifle in the rear window rack. Somehow his son thought turning the scope turrets on his new Simmons scope was fun when dad wasn’t looking. It was no wonder the rifle short all over the place.
Since the majority of hunters in the field today use rifles equipped with telescopic sights, we’ll focus on that. And since the majority of the readers of this column are experienced shooters, I will not bore you with things like which way to turn the set screws or turrets to move your point of impact up, down, right or left. You’ve all done it before.
When you begin your sighting in process, do it from a steady shooting rest, not lying across the hood of your pickup or across a fence post. And use real targets to actually see where you’re shooting. Launching rounds across the pasture at a prairie dog hole or cow pie is not the best way to determine the capabilities of your rifle.
You want to provide the rifle with a sturdy, steady rest, but not a hard flat surface. If the rifle’s forearm is resting on a hard surface, it will bounce at the shot and tend to send your bullet high. Use sandbags or maybe a commercially made rest to cradle your rifle’s stock. Even a tightly rolled up blanket can make a good rest. Carefully set up the rifle the same way for each shot to get the best accuracy.
One way to speed up the sighting in process is to use a product called AccuScope (www.accuscopeusa.com). It is like a slide ruler and may seem old fashioned, but you fire a couple of shots and measure how far you are up, down or sideways from the bullseye. Find these values on your AccuScope and it will tell you how many clicks you need to adjust your scope. Follow the manufacturer’s procedure and your next shots will be right on target. It saves a lot of time and ammunition at the range. AccuScope costs less than $20 and it is worth the price! Very cool item to have in your range bag!
When you do get to the range, I like to start my test firing at 20 to 25 yards. The target is easier to see at this distance and you are more likely to see where the bullets are hitting than you will be at 100 yards. Beginning at closer distances allows you to be more precise with your aiming.
Once you get your rifle shooting nice groups at 25 yards, move the target out to 100 yards, and try to do the same thing. If it shoots well at 100 yards, then practice at whatever range you expect to be making your shots when hunting.
Sometimes amazing things can happen. I’ve seen rifles shoot sub one-inch groups at 100 yards, then open up considerably at 300 yards. This could be caused by human error, scope issues, a barrel problem, a problem with how the barrel and stock fit together, different grain weights of the bullet or simply using another brand of ammunition. You need to sort it all this out to determine how to get the best accuracy from your rifle.
Speaking of ammunition…here’s a tip. Use the same ammunition for hunting that you use when sighting-in your rifle. You can’t sight in your rifle with 150 grain bullets and expect it to shoot the same way in the field if you use a 180 grain bullet.
Good Luck this deer season!
