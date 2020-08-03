Metz gets win in return to Beatrice Speedway.

Greg Metz, after not racing for the last two years, was able to win the Sports Mods A Feature Friday night at Beatrice Speedway
Beatrice's Jordan Grabouski drove Kyle Vanover's car Friday night and was able to win the Stock Car A Feature.
Anthony Roth of Columbus won the IMCA Modified A Feature for the third straight week. He had to battle back from the back of the pack after getting a flat tire early in the race.
Josh Young was able to win the compacts A Feature while Dillon Richards repeated in the Hobby Stock Division.
Sport Compacts
James Love and Ronda Mewes led them out of turn four with Justin Brown, Joshua Young, Kaylee Diekman, Josh Black, Nick Lindblad and Drake Bohlmeyer right behind.
Brown, Mewes and Young all battled for the lead and Young took the lead with Black taking the second spot and Mewes, Bohlmeyer and Lindblad battled for the third spot.
On lap two, the caution came out for Kayden Murray. Young led them out of turn four with Black, Lindblad and Bohlmeyer right behind. On lap five, Bohlmeyer got around Lindblad to take the third spot.
The order stayed that way until the last lap when a lap car shuffled the four lead cars. Young still led them and Bohlmeyer took the second spot on the front stretch. Coming back around for the final lap, the lap car allowed Black to get around Bohlmeyer to take the second spot. Young held Black off for the win.
Sport Mods
Shawn Hein and Patrick Donovan led them out of turn four with Gary Saathoff, Andrew Whitmore and Rick Rohr all right behind. Hein took the lead with Saathoff in the second spot and Rohr right behind.
As they come back around, Saathoff and Hein battled for the lead and coming out of turn two Saathoff took the lead. With Rohr in the second spot, Greg Metz worked his way through the pack and took the third spot. The caution came out for Alex Donovan when he spun.
On the restart, Saathoff led them out of turn four with Rohr and Metz right behind. Coming out of turn two, Rohr took the lead and Saathoff and Metz battled for the second spot for the next couple of laps. Tyler Nerud and Adam Armstrong made their way through the pack and battled for the fourth spot.
The caution came out for Mike Sherwood when he spun. Rohr led them out of turn four while Metz quickly took the second spot, Armstrong took the third spot and Saathoff took the fourth spot. On lap nine, the caution came out for Dame Martindale and Kaylin Lopez.
Rohr led them out of turn four with Metz, Armstrong and Nerud behind while Lance Borgman makde his way up through the pack to the fifth spot. With nine laps to go, on the back stretch, Metz took the lead and Nerud took the second spot.
They battled for the lead the next couple of laps. With five laps to go, Nerud took the lead coming out of turn four and with three laps to go the caution came out for Zachary Kudera.
Nerud led them out of turn four with Metz, Armstrong and Rohr right behind. Nerud led until on the last lap. Coming to the checkers, Metz was right beside him and Metz got ahead of Nerud at the checkers for the win.
Hobby Stock
Ryan Roschewski and Jeff watts led them out of turn four with Roschewski taking the lead. Roy Armstrong quickly made his way through the pack and took the second spot while Watts was in the third spot and Michael Wade was in the fourth spot.
On lap two, on the back stretch, Armstrong took the lead from Roschewski. Wade was in the third spot and Chad Borgman makde his way through the pack and took the fourth spot.
On lap four, Dillon Richards took the fourth spot. On lap five, the caution came out for Eric Chab and John Martinez when they got together and spun. Armstrong led them out of turn four while Borgman took the second spot and Wade took the third spot, Roschewski and Richards battled for the fourth spot.
On lap eight, Richards took the third spot. With seven laps to go, the caution came out for Martinez. Armstrong led them out of turn four with Borgman, Richards, Wade and Roscheski behind and Richards took the lead on the front stretch from Armstrong.
On the last two laps, Armstrong and Richards battled side by side around the race track and on the last lap, coming to the checkers, Armstrong and Richards were side by side. It was a photo finish and the win was given to Richards.
Mods
Brandon Spanjer and Aaron Pella led them out of turn four with Bob Zoubek, Johnny Saathoff, Trey Duensing, Randy Brown and Jaxon Saathoff all right behind.
Pella took the second spot and Johnny Saathoff took the third spot. The caution quickly came out when Brown and Zoubek got together and Zoubek spun. Anthony Roth had a flat and went in to change it and had to go to the back of the pack.
Spanjer led them out of turn four with Duensing in the second spot, Johnny Saathoff in the third spot and Jordy Nelson in the fourth spot. On the next lap, Nelson took the third spot, Johnny Saathoff was in the fourth spot and Jaxon Saathoff had made his way up through the pack and he battled for position with Brandon Conkwright for the fifth spot.
On lap five, Jaxon took the fourth spot. On lap eight, Duensing, Nelson and Jaxon Saathoff battled for the second spot. Nelson Took the second spot and with nine laps to go, Nelson took the lead.
Spanjer got shuffled back and Duensing took the second spot and Jaxon Saathoff took the fourth spot. Spanjer was in the fourth spot. With seven laps to go, Conkwright took the fourth spot and with five laps to go, Jaxon Saathoff took the second spot and with three laps to go, coming out of turn four Jaxon Saathoff took the lead.
Anthony Roth had made his way up through the pack and took the fourth spot. With two laps to go, the caution came out for Nick Snyder. Jaxon Saathoff led them out of turn four with Duensing, Nelson and Roth all right behind.
Jaxon Saathoff led them out of turn four with Duensing, Roth and Conkwright taking the fourth spot. Coming back out of turn three, Roth goes to the high side and got around Jaxon Saathoff, Duensing and Conkwright for the win.
Stock Cars
Cade Richards and Matt Fralin led them out of turn four with Benji Legg, Eric Bartels, Dylan Smith, Tyler Phelps and Jordan Grabouski right behind. Legg took the second spot and on the backstretch, Smith took the second spot.
On the next lap, Grabouski and Bartels battled for the third spot and Grabouski took the third spot and Bartels was in the fourth spot. On lap two, Smith got spun and the caution came out. Bartels also got sent to the back of the pack.
On the restart, Richards led them out of turn four with Grabouski and Phelps right behind. On lap four, the caution came out for Jesse Perez when he spun. Richards led them out of turn four with Grabouski, Phelps and Legg right behind. On the backstretch, Grabouski took the lead with Smith working his way up through the pack and took the third spot.
On the next lap, he took the second spot. On lap seven, Bartels had worked his way up through the pack and took the fourth spot. On the next lap, the caution came out for Perez. Grabouski led them out of turn four with Smith, Richards and Bartels right behind.
It stayed in that order until there were two laps left when the caution came out for Phelps when he had car problems and was pushed into the infield. On the restart, Grabouski led them out of turn four with Smith, Richards and Bartels right behind. Grabouski held Smith off for the win.
