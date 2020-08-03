Metz gets win in return to Beatrice Speedway.

Sport Mods

Shawn Hein and Patrick Donovan led them out of turn four with Gary Saathoff, Andrew Whitmore and Rick Rohr all right behind. Hein took the lead with Saathoff in the second spot and Rohr right behind.

As they come back around, Saathoff and Hein battled for the lead and coming out of turn two Saathoff took the lead. With Rohr in the second spot, Greg Metz worked his way through the pack and took the third spot. The caution came out for Alex Donovan when he spun.

On the restart, Saathoff led them out of turn four with Rohr and Metz right behind. Coming out of turn two, Rohr took the lead and Saathoff and Metz battled for the second spot for the next couple of laps. Tyler Nerud and Adam Armstrong made their way through the pack and battled for the fourth spot.

The caution came out for Mike Sherwood when he spun. Rohr led them out of turn four while Metz quickly took the second spot, Armstrong took the third spot and Saathoff took the fourth spot. On lap nine, the caution came out for Dame Martindale and Kaylin Lopez.

Rohr led them out of turn four with Metz, Armstrong and Nerud behind while Lance Borgman makde his way up through the pack to the fifth spot. With nine laps to go, on the back stretch, Metz took the lead and Nerud took the second spot.