Monarch butterflies are on the move

Normally at this time of the year we are seeing summer temperatures become more reasonable, but our current weather pattern has made quite a change. Cool nights and even some snow in the panhandle make it feel like October or November.
This time of the year is also the time when Monarch butterflies migrate south for the winter. They are on the move now, and a few are in the region, but I’m worried about them. Our forecast for rain and much cooler temperatures is not a good one for these butterflies.
Wet, cold monarchs are in particular danger. Too cold and wet and it can be lethal! Any ice crystals that form on the butterfly can kill it.
It does not have to be freezing to cause problems for Monarchs. Colder weather can cause paralysis. Monarchs can't fly unless they can warm their muscles to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Lower temperatures cause even more problems and they are in real trouble at 41 degrees or below…they can’t even crawl.
Monarch butterflies do not spend the winter here like other species of butterflies do. They have to make their migration to complete their life cycle. Monarchs are the only butterfly known to make a two-way migration as birds do. Some butterflies make trips of 3,000 miles to reach their winter home! It is the longest know insect migration known in the world.
Through various science education programs that have sprung up over the past couple of decades; I think the majority of people know of two critical elements of a Monarch’s life:
1 – They are pollinators
2 – They need milkweed to survive.
Pete Berthelson is a friend of mine and the President of an organization known as Conservation Blueprint. The organization focuses on pollinators and has some special programs that deal with Monarchs. One program that is ongoing right now is the Monarch Watch Tagging Program, a large-scale citizen science project that was initiated in 1992 to help understand the dynamics of the monarch's spectacular fall migration through marking and recapture.
This tagging study was originally conceived by Dr. Fred Urquhart of the University of Toronto, some 28 years ago, to help locate overwintering monarchs and later to determine monarch migration routes across the United States as they made their way to their wintering areas in southern Mexico. Data from this research has shown us the majority of the Monarchs migrating through western Nebraska began their journey in the Canadian Rockies and western Saskatchewan. Monarchs in eastern Nebraska fly south from Manitoba an Ontario.
In order to collect data that can be used to for this kind of research, each butterfly captured during the migration must be tagged with a unique code. The all-weather tags are made with permanent inks and a pressure-sensitive adhesive backing. These lightweight, circular tags were designed by Monarch Watch specifically for tagging monarchs. When applied correctly, the tags do not interfere with flight or otherwise harm the butterflies.
Each fall more than a quarter of a million tags are delivered to thousands of volunteers across North America to tag monarchs as they migrate through their area. These "citizen scientists" capture monarchs throughout the migration season, record the tag code, tag date, gender of the butterfly, and geographic location then tag and release them. At the end of the tagging season, these data are submitted to Monarch Watch and added to the database used in research.
Berthelson and his volunteers are doing this right now! He will be a guest on my radio show Friday, September 11 to talk about the tagging program and its importance to us all. You can listen in via streaming over the Internet at 8:30am CST Friday morning to get the facts. Go to Huskeradio.com, click on the KODY link and then click on listen live.
