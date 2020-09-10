Monarch butterflies are on the move

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Normally at this time of the year we are seeing summer temperatures become more reasonable, but our current weather pattern has made quite a change. Cool nights and even some snow in the panhandle make it feel like October or November.

This time of the year is also the time when Monarch butterflies migrate south for the winter. They are on the move now, and a few are in the region, but I’m worried about them. Our forecast for rain and much cooler temperatures is not a good one for these butterflies.

Wet, cold monarchs are in particular danger. Too cold and wet and it can be lethal! Any ice crystals that form on the butterfly can kill it.

It does not have to be freezing to cause problems for Monarchs. Colder weather can cause paralysis. Monarchs can't fly unless they can warm their muscles to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Lower temperatures cause even more problems and they are in real trouble at 41 degrees or below…they can’t even crawl.

Monarch butterflies do not spend the winter here like other species of butterflies do. They have to make their migration to complete their life cycle. Monarchs are the only butterfly known to make a two-way migration as birds do. Some butterflies make trips of 3,000 miles to reach their winter home! It is the longest know insect migration known in the world.