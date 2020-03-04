More about wolves being introduced to Colorado

Last week I wrote about Colorado having a proposition on its November ballot to reintroduce wolves into the state. I have heard back from quite a few readers of that column, all with a negative opinion to the idea. The thought of wolves stirs something in the souls of humans
For most of written history, humans have looked upon wolves as a threat. Even as children our fairy tales presented the wolf as an antagonist. Who was the bad guy in, “The Three Little Pigs” or “Red Riding Hood”? Always the wolf!
Where does this fear of wolves come from? Primarily from our European ancestors and the stories they have. Historical documents show that France may have the most instances of wolves attacking humans. Almost 8,000 fatal attacks have been documented from 1200 to 1920. Of that total, 4,600 were thought to be attacks by non-rabid wolves and therefore true predatory acts.
From 1764 to 1767, the Beast of Gévaudan, the historical name associated with a man-eating animal or animals which terrorized the province of Gévaudan in the Margeride Mountains of south-central France. The attacks covered an area of about 2800 square miles. According to contemporary eyewitnesses the identity of the beast was said to be a wolf or wolf-dog hybrid.
In 1880-1881, the village of Turku, Finland had a trio of wolves that killed 22 children. The attacks were so horrific that the Finnish government called in assistance from their army along with help from Russian and Lithuanian hunters. The wolves killed their last victim on November 18, 1881.
Hunger seems to be the prime motivator of these attacks. A worldwide study done in 2002 by the Norwegian Institute of Nature Research indicates that 90 percent of victims of predatory attacks were children under the age of 18, especially under the age of 10 or women. This is consistent with the wolf’s natural hunting instincts where they target the weakest and most vulnerable prey.
Wolf attacks are not a thing of the past. While the numbers of attacks have dropped dramatically in Europe, Russia and India still see attacks often. And it is not a case of attacks being in only in very rural or wilderness areas, wolf attacks are also on the rise in North America.
A New Jersey family was fast asleep in their tent on a camping trip. The family was in Banff National Park in Alberta last August. The unthinkable happened; they were attacked by a wolf.
"It was like something out of a horror movie," mother Elisa Rispoli said. “"I don't think I'll ever be able to properly describe the terror.”
You have free articles remaining.
The incident occurred about 1am, according to official reports. Elisa Rispoli told officials that her husband, Matthew, threw himself in front of her and their two boys while the wolf tore through the tent and clamped onto Matthew's arms. The wolf was starting to drag Matthew away
when neighboring campers heard the family's screams and helped drive the wolf away. The wolf circled the campground all evening and drifted back into the forest at dawn. Canadian Wildlife Officials eventually tracked and killed this wolf. DNA tests proved it was indeed the wolf that attacked the Rispoli’s as they slept in their tent.
From the many readers I heard from this past week, many who have livestock or are hunters, they feel that the introduction of wolves back into Colorado is ill-advised. All I talked with pointed to the fact that wolves do not stay in one place. They are constantly on the move, especially when food is short, or an easier type of prey is found.
An example of a wolf showing up in Nebraska occurred in December 2002. A coyote hunter shot a gray wolf near Spalding. It was Nebraska’s first confirmed wolf sighting in 90 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service used DNA to determine that the animal originated within a population of wolves found in northern Minnesota and Michigan.
The same scenario occurred in Kansas in 2013. The hunter looked through his scope and thought he was looking at the biggest coyote he had ever seen! It turned out to be 80-pound wolf that stood on the prairie, west of Hays. DNA testing confirmed that the animal was a full-blooded wolf and part of the same Great Lakes clan mentioned above. This wolf almost certainly traveled through Nebraska.
The most amazing story I have ever heard dealing with wolves attacking humans occurred during World War I in the winter of 1916-1917. The location was the Eastern Front where German and Russian troop were locked in mortal combat.
The normal prey of the wolves had been killed by artillery barrages. The half-starved Russian wolves turned to a new source of food…the soldiers. The wolves converged on both the German and Russian lines in the northern part of the front in the Vilnius-Minsk region.
Hunger overcame their fear of humans and the wolves started savaging on dead soldiers. They soon began attacking individual soldiers. The wolves eventually learned that they could attack groups of humans. Packs that were said to have numbered 40 wolves overran military positions. Bolt-action rifles and bayonets were no match for the hungry wolves.
The situation grew so severe that the Russian and German commanders met and called a truce to enable both German and Russian forces to deal with the animals more effectively. A coordinated attack on the wolves began. Rifles, machine guns, grenades and artillery were used to drive the wolves back. Hundreds of wolves were killed during the process and the few remaining wolves scattered. The area was deemed safe for humans, so the truce was called off and the soldiers got back to the task of killing each other in “proper” combat. You can’t make stuff like this up!
As I have said before, history is a vast early warning system. If Colorado allows Ballot Box Biology to negate science and wolves are reintroduced into the state, how long do you think it will be before we see problems in Nebraska…two years…five years? Could a wolf be seen in Beatrice someday? I guess we will have to just wait and see.