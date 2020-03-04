More about wolves being introduced to Colorado

Hunger seems to be the prime motivator of these attacks. A worldwide study done in 2002 by the Norwegian Institute of Nature Research indicates that 90 percent of victims of predatory attacks were children under the age of 18, especially under the age of 10 or women. This is consistent with the wolf’s natural hunting instincts where they target the weakest and most vulnerable prey.

Wolf attacks are not a thing of the past. While the numbers of attacks have dropped dramatically in Europe, Russia and India still see attacks often. And it is not a case of attacks being in only in very rural or wilderness areas, wolf attacks are also on the rise in North America.

A New Jersey family was fast asleep in their tent on a camping trip. The family was in Banff National Park in Alberta last August. The unthinkable happened; they were attacked by a wolf.

"It was like something out of a horror movie," mother Elisa Rispoli said. “"I don't think I'll ever be able to properly describe the terror.”

The incident occurred about 1am, according to official reports. Elisa Rispoli told officials that her husband, Matthew, threw himself in front of her and their two boys while the wolf tore through the tent and clamped onto Matthew's arms. The wolf was starting to drag Matthew away