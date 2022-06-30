More recreational spots close to home

I paid $4.69 per gallon for gas recently, so gas prices are not coming down. That means going anywhere for a vacation will cost more. The cost of driving is more than twice of what you had to pay last year.

So, where can you go, get away from the daily grind, have some fun, and not break the bank? The last couple of weeks I suggested some places you could go, I’ll do it again this week but focus on Kansas locations. I know a lot of folks in Beatrice travel to lakes in Kansas for a variety of reasons.

If you’re looking for exciting angling opportunities, Milford Lake is in the middle of the Flint Hills and the largest lake in Kansas with a full pool of 15,700 acres and 163 miles of shoreline. There are sandy swimming beaches, 14 public ramps for launching boats, personal watercraft, canoes or sailboats. Three boat ramps makes accessing the lake easy and fast. At the South Boat Ramp there are fish cleaning stations with plug-in power and a mega grinder. A dedicated ramp for personal watercraft provides a location where you can back your tow vehicle down to the water and leave it parked there while you are on the water.

The lake has both public and private campgrounds, a resort, RV sites, cabins and primitive camping sites. Eight campgrounds provide sites with 91 electric and water hook-ups, 51 electric, water, and sewer hook-ups, 92 primitive campsites, and ten cabins. Cost for using Kansas parks is $5 for a daily pass at the entrance to the park, $25 for an annual pass and $10 a night for camping. You can buy an annual camping pass for off-season at $152.50 or peak season for $202.50. There are special passes for camping is one place for extended periods of time. Check the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks at www.ksoutdoors.com. There are lots of different ways and different costs associated with camping in Kansas State Parks, so spend some time studying the website.

Fishing is what makes Milford Lake appealing to many Nebraskans. Anglers regularly tangle with wipers, walleye, crappie, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted bass and white bass. If catfishing is your thing, blue catfish and channel catfish can make your fishing trip very exciting.

Rick Clabaugh is one of those Beatrice residents that likes to fish Milford Lake. “There are a lot of people in Beatrice who like Kansas for the fishing. “With Milford Lake, it is only about and hour and a half away,” Clabaugh said. “At times, I bet there are more Nebraska people there than Kansas people.”

“I probably fish Milford Lake three to four times a year.” Clabaugh continued. “The last time I was there I was catching 15-inch crappie! The wiper fishing in the fall is fantastic.”

“While I have not done any camping there, the camping areas look great,” Clabaugh stated. “Kansas has good facilities.”

Clabaugh directed me to Brad Roether. Roether is the Mayor of Milford and a fishing guide on the lake. “We get a lot of people from Nebraska coming down to fish. Beatrice, Lincoln, Fairbury…lots of people. I think that about 75 percent of the people on the lake during the weekend are from Nebraska. Out fishing is just great. I see a lot of ‘Go Big Red’ signs on the lake and in the campgrounds,” Roether said. Roether operates Grandpa Boone’s Cabin’s and Outfitters. You can contact him at 785-223-1332.

For more information about visiting Milford Lake, call 800-528-2489

Tuttle Creek is also in the Flint Hills of the state. It is known for excellent channel cat and flathead fishing. Walleye and sauger can be found along the face of the dam. There are good numbers of white bass and crappie

Tuttle Creek offers a myriad outdoor recreational opportunities. It is the state's second largest impoundment, offering 12,500 acres of water and 100 miles of rugged, wooded shoreline. The size puts it on par with Harlan County Reservoir. Along with the fishing, the lake has picnic areas, a swimming beach, cabins, boat ramps, fish cleaning stations, courtesy docks, a full service marina, and dump stations.

For camping, Tuttle Creek has 1,250 acres and five different campgrounds and hundreds of campsites. You can chose from RV campsites with power, water and sewer hooks up to primitive unimproved/non-designated campsites.

If you like hiking trails, mountain biking trails and horse trails there are many that let you explore the Flint Hills and native tall grass prairie. You can also find a golf course, archery range and firearm shooting range. It’s no wonder why so many people travel to Kansas to recreate!

If you need more information about Tuttle Creek, call 785-539-7941.

