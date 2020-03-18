Mountain lions are here, and here to stay

For years I’ve heard stories of a mountain lion being in the hills and creek bottoms around Salem. I’ve heard similar accounts of big cats being seen along the Blue River near Wymore. Everything a lion needs to survive is available in either locale, but no sightings have been documented and put on the NPGC map that are in the immediately vicinity of Beatrice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

However, think about where you live. Are there any places near your home where thick cover exists and not many people visit the area? Most people can answer yes. That is one part of the equation.

Next, mountain lions need food and deer are one of their main food sources. Does Nebraska have a decent deer population? Absolutely!

Now, I’m not saying that there is a mountain lion under every bush, but they have everything they need to live here, and in relatively close proximity to humans.

Mountain lions are the second largest predator cat in the Americas. Only the jaguar of Central and South America is bigger. An adult male can be eight feet long from nose to end of its long tail. A healthy male adult can weigh 130 and 150 pounds. Female mountain lions are typically smaller, seven feet long and 65 and 90 pounds.