My calendar says it is time for crappie fishing

Time to break out your ultra-light rigs and your jigging poles….it is crappie time in Nebraska! The latter part of spring is synonymous with crappie fishing in many parts of the country. In Nebraska, it is generally late spring/early summer because water temperature is a big factor.

Crappie habitually move into shallow water to spawn, typically in 3 to 10 feet of water, and stay close to any structure they can find. Once the actual spawning has occurred, the male crappie sweeps out a nest in sand or fine gravel and guards the nest and defends the young until they start to feed.

Tossing a lure near the nest can result in a swift strike. Although the action can be fast and furious, and you can amass a healthy stringer of fish in a short period of time, I normally practice catch-and-release fishing until the nesting phase is over.

I often get asked about “structure” and what kind of environment is good for crappie. The term “structure” can be defined as anything that changes the contour of the bottom of a lake or stream. Structure can be rocks, downed trees, docks, boat lifts or any collection of junk that may have been put into the body of water.

There are some general principals that related to structure and how it creates habitat.

(1) Structure creates shallow environments,

(2) Shallow areas create plant growth,

(3) Plant growth attracts baitfish,

(4) Baitfish attract crappie…..and that is what we’re after!

When looking for structure, some easy things to spot are rocks. Rocks create lots of structure. They provide fish with shelter, food and in some case spawning areas. If the rocks are located in deeper water or on the edge of deeper water, they provide an even better place to fish. Fish like the environment that the rocks create, but like the access to deeper water to escape predators. Rocks that extend out from the shoreline, sloping gradually into deeper water is a good spot to look for fish.

Weed beds are structure. An area of vegetation provides food and shelter for baitfish and, as stated earlier, baitfish attracts game fish. Search for weed beds near deeper water. Use your sonar to find humps in the bottom that create shallower environments. These “sunken islands” are real attractors for fish of many species.

One of my key spots to fish for crappie is along shorelines where trees, branches, logs or stumps in the water. All this creates structure that provides shelter, shade and protection for fish.

Shade is an important thing to consider, too. Docks, piers and bridges create shade from the sun and a nice resting spot for species like bluegill, crappie and bass.

Another great spot to look for fish is any place where water flows into the like or stream you are fishing. In-flows carry new food sources and fish instinctively know this. They will congregate in these areas. Toss something like a small doll fly or a simple minnow on a hook into these areas and see what happens.

When I’m probing and searching for crappie around structure, I often start with a small spinnerbait. These imitate the crappie's favorite food, minnows. The movement, vibration and flash of a spinner attract crappie.

Once I find where the crappie are located, I will generally switch to jigs and simply stay over the spot and drop the jigs straight down to the fish, a technique I refer to as cover-and-hover.

When water temperatures reach 64 to 68 degrees, spawning time is near. Farm ponds offer some of the best crappie fishing you can find, but access is always an issue. Good spots in the Beatrice area to fish for crappie are Wagon Train and Stagecoach lakes. If you can drive a little further north, Czechland Lake is worth trying.

