My quest for the ultimate turkey shotgun

Nebraska’s spring turkey season is still going. You have until May 31 to complete your hunt for a gobbler. Good Luck!

I think every turkey hunter has a desire to have the “perfect” turkey shotgun. I found myself in a situation where I needed to build up a new turkey gun. It all began a few years back when I hosted a still target competition before the fall turkey season. I had a turkey gun that had all the bells and whistles and brought it to the match for anyone to shoot and see what a few select options and accessories can do to improve a shotgun’s performance.

A lot of folks tried it and liked it. Unfortunately I lost track of who had the gun last and where it went. Whoever used it last set it on the roof of my vehicle in the cargo rack. I didn’t see the shotgun there when I drove off and didn’t even think about it until I heard it slide off the roof at 60+mph. I caught a glimpse of it as it slid past the rear window and off the back of my vehicle.

The shotgun probably would have survived the fall and slide down the highway…it would have been scared up and a bit ugly. I think it would still have been able to shoot yet, my hopes for that ended when a pickup behind me ran over it and literally smashed it into pieces.