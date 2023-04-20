One of the best things that parents or grandparents can do is get the kids outdoors. I’m in the camp that believes kids spend too much time with video games and not enough time in nature. When I was a kid, our Play Station was a local creek or bayou. My brother and I spent a lot of time outdoors getting dirty.

Angie Carroll, of Beatrice, has been a student of mine in several of my outdoor skills seminars I’ve done with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, National Wild Turkey Federation, and other conservation agencies. She has told me about getting her granddaughters out and exploring nature. I really enjoy hearing those stories. I think she is raising her granddaughters right!

Sisters Evelyn Jane and Nora Grace, get to experience nature a lot because their grandmother insists on it. From the looks on the girls faces in the pictures I’ve seen; they enjoy spending time outdoors. Evelyn is six and Nora is four.

“I try to get them outside as much as I can,” said Angie. “We walk around the lake, and then through the little plot of trees the girls call “the forest”. I take them to the middle and challenge them to find their way back out and I follow them.”

“I like the outdoors and my favorite place to go is Bear Lake,” Nora quickly stated.

“I like to be outside because I like to get the fresh air and look for things,” added Evelyn. “My favorite place to go is Grandma’s trail behind her house because I can follow the path.”

“I teach them to look for signs walking into the forest, like a fallen log, or a marker of some sort , show them where snakes hide, identify edible plants and any animal tracks along the way,” Angie continued. “I tell them to look for “lucky feathers” when we cross the grassy meadow. This keeps their eyes on where they are walking.” I have never heard that before, but it is an excellent exercise.

“Yeah, I like to find goose feathers!” Nora said.

“They are always excited to find feathers. I’ve showed them how the sun casts a shadow on a stick to point west in the morning and east in the evening”, continued Angie. “I have them help me pick up any plastic bottles we see that people leave behind.”

“One day we saw a ribbon snake sunning itself in a tree by the rocks. I told them to look but not get close and that all snakes can bite. They were very curious and got a long twig to see if it would move. Then it scurried off into the rocks,” Angie said. “Another lesson, snakes like to hide in rocks.”

“We were walking on a trail one day and stopped to look at some coat button flowers. They are also known as Mexican Daises.,” Angie stated. “They were used as a medicinal plant by Native Americans. The plant was used to treat wounds, stop bleeding and other things.”

“Sometimes we go to the river to go rock hunting. I tell them to go and find basalt and red jasper. They get so excited when they find some. I trip their imagination when I say that basalt came from lava and their wheels start spinning wondering what volcano it came from,” added Angie.

“Rocks are the coolest things to find,” Evelyn injected. “They are pretty!”

I asked the girls what their favorite animal was…Nora was quick to respond, “Lion.”

“My favorite animal is the giraffe,” Evelyn said. “It has a longneck and a long tongue that licks me when I feed it lettuce.”

I was trying to figure out where Evelyn saw a giraffe on Grandma’s trail, but I learned this came from a trip to the Lincoln Zoo.

“We are always learning!” Angie said.

Yep, I think you are raising the girls right, Angie!