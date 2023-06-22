With the recent rainfall in the western part of the state and higher water levels along the Platte all the way to the Missouri it is impacting wildlife. I recently had a rare chance to see nature at work and how one particular species deals with high water levels.

I need to set the stage for you so you can visualize the setting. I was visiting a friend at his farm near Rogers, Nebraska. We were standing south of his shop and the Platte River is only about 150 yards away from us. We could easily see the water flowing by. I spotted movement as a brownish blur pushed through the grass. I identified it as a thirteen-lined ground squirrel. Its head looked swollen, but then I realized it was carrying another ground squirrel…a baby in its mouth.

This is an interesting little critter. It is also known as a striped gopher and is the animal the University of Minnesota adopted for their mascot (UM Golden Gophers). We watched as the mother ground squirrel carried the young one by us and up the hill to the north of the house. A few moments later, the mother squirrel hurried back south. Maybe 10 minutes later, the same thing transpired again. Each time the mother squirrel returned she carried another baby. We watched this happen four times and then I decided we needed to follow her.

The thirteen-lined ground squirrel is a native grassland animal. It likes shortgrass prairies and adapts well to roadsides, yards, cemeteries, golf courses, wherever grass is kept mowed. Its original range was limited to the prairies of the North American Great Plains, yet when pioneers arrived and started clearing forests and establishing pastures, the thirteen-lined ground squirrel was quick to adopt the new habitat.

Thirteen-lined ground squirrels are omnivorous and about 50 percent of their diet is made up of grasshoppers, wireworms, cutworms, earthworms, caterpillars, beetles, ants, mice and an occasional small bird. They also eat seeds, green shoots, flower heads, roots, vegetables, fruits, and cereal grains. Can you see why a farm is good habitat for these ground squirrels?

My friend and I walked toward the river. As we watched, the mother ground squirrel went down into a hole in the ground a few feet from the bank. She emerged with another baby in her mouth and began her trek north again. We learned later, after a bit more investigating, that she was traveling about 150 yards to her new den site.

We marveled at the maternal instinct and the strength that this endeavor took. The baby squirrels were about a quarter of the mother’s body size. To put this into some type of perspective, imagine you weighed 200 pounds. You then need to grab a 50-pound weight with your teeth and run with it, slightly uphill for about 900 body lengths! That would be quite a workout!

My guess is that the original den site was taking on water and the mother ground squirrel knew she had to relocate to have her brood survive. She had found a suitable new den and set about the task of moving her family.

The thirteen-lined ground squirrel is known to have litters of 8-10 young. My friend and I witnessed the mother carry five little ones in all. I have a hunch that there were more.

During one trip back north to the new den I managed to get close enough to take a few pictures. Have you ever attempted to herd ground squirrels? It doesn’t work! Even though I tried to get out in front of her long enough to take a picture, she showed little fear and did not deviate from her task. Nature never ceases to fascinate me!

Pollinators

It is National Pollinators Week, June 19-25. Why is this notable? Well, somewhere between 75 percent and 95 percent of all flowering plants need help with pollination, meaning they need pollinators. Pollinators make a considerable contribution to the food we consume.

For example, almonds would not exist if there were no pollinators! Pete Berthelsen is a renowned wildlife conservationist and pollinator habitat expert. He is the current President of Conservation Blueprint and offers a wide range of experience with seed mixes and services to those wanting to plan, create, and maintain helpful wildlife and pollinator habitats.

Berthelsen once told me that one out every three bites of food you consume was there because of pollinators.

Pollinators help support a healthy ecosystem. Unfortunately, pollinator populations have been in decline in recent years due to the loss of feeding and nesting habitats and misuse of agricultural and horticultural chemicals.

You can help even if you don’t have a lot of land. I have planted butterfly bushes and a portion of my yard is dedicated to native wildflowers. All are excellent plants to draw in and feed pollinators. You don’t have to do a lot to help.

Have a safe and great time in the outdoors.