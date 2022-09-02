Nebraska’s dove season is underway but seems slow

Nebraska’s 2022 dove season is underway. I had reports from all around the region of hunters seeing birds…some more, some less that last year. Personally, I saw less birds where I hunted than last year, but still had a good time!

The US Fish and Wildlife Service conducts an annual survey on dove populations and the data from that study is outstanding. According to their estimates, there are some 250-300 million doves in North America this year. That is down from their high point of some 400 million a few years ago and you can bet the drought is partially part of the reason. Still, doves are easily the most populous game bird in North America.

If you have hunted doves or any other migratory bird in the past, you have probably received a Harvest Information Program (HIP) survey from the USFWS asking about your hunting success. Have you ever wondered what the USFWS does with that data? Well, it is used to determine the total harvest for the previous year and set limits on the next hunting season.

HIP data from 2020 (last year of available data) showed that some 15 million doves were harvested that year. Approximately one million hunters spent about three million days in the field to do this. For those anti-hunting people who always claim hunting doves (or hunting anything) is bad, the HIP data clearly shows that we are in no danger of damaging the resource.

For the last several years I have been able to take three different subspecies of doves during the first days of the season: mourning dove, white-wing dove, and the Eurasian collared dove. Being able to shoot three subspecies of any bird on any hunt is quite unique, and for dove in a “northern” state, it is quite special. Only waterfowling can offer anything similar in our part of the world.

The weather forecast for this next week looks favorable for dove hunting. Get out and enjoy some wing shooting. However, you don’t want to wait too long. That first serious cold front that pushes south will trigger a mass migration and the doves will be on their way to Texas, Mexico and beyond. Get out there and enjoy it while you can!

Dove Hunting Tips

If you would like to increase your chances of getting into some good shooting, make sure you have some camo on to break up your shape. Doves have excellent eyesight and a human form on the landscape will cause them to flare hundreds of yards out.

I like to put out a few decoys. Doves like to be around other doves and they look for other birds to join up with. I think it is a safety in numbers things for these birds. A few decoys in the trees or on a wire near a water hole are an excellent tactic and can really increase your shooting chances.

I also like to use a dove call. I believe doves can hear very well. I have seen doves change course too many times after I’ve blown my call and fly right to me to think it is just a coincidence. Give it a try. Good Luck!

Fall Turkey Season

Nebraska’s fall turkey season opens September 15, which is just a week away! It is time to get your permits and your gear ready! Make sure your shotgun is putting the pattern where you want it!

Fall turkey hunting may be the best way to introduce a new hunter to the sport. The poults, this year’s hatch, are now almost grown but they have never experience a human hunter before. They make mistakes that a new hunter can capitalize on.

Hunting turkeys in the fall is actually the more traditional type of turkey hunting. That’s why we think of turkey as our Thanksgiving dinner. Turkeys are what the pilgrims hunted that first fall and it is what they put on the table! It has only been in the last few decades that the springtime hunting of turkeys has been fostered.

Enjoy your time outdoors this weekend.