Nebraska’s hunting seasons are getting into full swing

The Model 12 is a classic shotgun and was made by Winchester from 1912 to 1964. Almost every bird hunter I know has a story about a Model 12 that they owned or a Model 12 that was in the family. Although the initial production run for the Model 12 was made in 20 gauge, over the years the majority of these shotguns were made in 12 gauge. Guns in 16 gauge and 20 gauge are a bit harder to find.

I hunted in northern Hall County. I had been talking with the landowner and doing a little scouting on his property earlier this summer. There were large patches of wild sunflowers in his pastures. He told me he had been seeing doves come and go from the area all summer.

When I arrived he offered to drive me out to the area in his UTV and I accepted that offer. I always believe that the fewer tracks you make across the landscape the better. I also believe that animals learn to recognize vehicles and the landowner’s UTV would be familiar to them. My pickup would be something different and suspicious to them. We drove to a point about 25 yards away from the where the sun flowers began. I got out of the UTV and slowly started walking into the flower patch slowly.