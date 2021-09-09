Nebraska’s hunting seasons are getting into full swing

I feel like it is officially hunting season now. Nebraska’s dove season opened last Wednesday. While it is not the first hunting season to open each fall…squirrel has had that distinction for many years, and now there is a cow elk season. The archery season for antelope began August 20 and the archery seasons for deer and bull elk opened September 1. Grouse and prairie chicken season began last week. September 1 was also the start of the hunting seasons for rabbit, raccoon and opossum. The early teal season is now open. Even though all these season are in play, for many Nebraska hunters, dove season signals that fall is “officially” here.
I have been impatiently waiting for several months to get into the field and hunt some doves. Doves are the most populous game bird in North America, with current population estimates around 250-300 million. That is more than the population of ducks, geese, pheasant and quail put together. Yet, dove hunters along the entire flyway barely put a dent in the total numbers during the fall season.
September 1 is a pseudo-religious holiday by my reasoning. I had to wait until September 4 to get into the field and that was hard on me. I like to do my dove hunting with smaller gauges of shotguns. I hunt doves most often with a .410 but wanted to use a 20 gauge for this hunt…a Winchester Model 12 pump gun made in 1919. It’s nothing fancy, just a standard field gun.
The Model 12 is a classic shotgun and was made by Winchester from 1912 to 1964. Almost every bird hunter I know has a story about a Model 12 that they owned or a Model 12 that was in the family. Although the initial production run for the Model 12 was made in 20 gauge, over the years the majority of these shotguns were made in 12 gauge. Guns in 16 gauge and 20 gauge are a bit harder to find.
I hunted in northern Hall County. I had been talking with the landowner and doing a little scouting on his property earlier this summer. There were large patches of wild sunflowers in his pastures. He told me he had been seeing doves come and go from the area all summer.
When I arrived he offered to drive me out to the area in his UTV and I accepted that offer. I always believe that the fewer tracks you make across the landscape the better. I also believe that animals learn to recognize vehicles and the landowner’s UTV would be familiar to them. My pickup would be something different and suspicious to them. We drove to a point about 25 yards away from the where the sun flowers began. I got out of the UTV and slowly started walking into the flower patch slowly.
I was standing where the flowers were becoming more dense and about waist high when a dove flittered up out of the flowers maybe 20 yards ahead of me. The bird did not seem to be in a hurry, just flying off on its own. I’m certain it didn’t know I was there. At my shot, maybe 30 doves exploded from the patch going every which way! One of the doves rose straight up out of the sunflowers about 20 feet away from me. I knocked it down, too! The birds knew I was there then! If there is such a thing and busting a covey of doves, this was it!
More doves rocketed out of the flowers at my second shot and I tracked one headed north. I got him, too. As I was reloading a pair of doves circled back in from the west and zipped over the flower patch about 30 feet above me. They flared when they saw me, but they were safe…I was reloading.
For the rest of the time I hunted, maybe 30 minutes, I stood in the shadow of a clump of trees and low brush along a fence line near a flower patch. I picked up singles that came back to feed. When I was done I had fired 10 shots and harvested eight birds.
Even though it was not a legal limit of birds, it was enough for me and a good afternoon in the field. At 102 years old, the old Model 12 still looks pretty good and performed great. I just hope someone can say the same thing about me when I’m 102!
If you have a desire to hunt dove, get out as soon as you can. These birds do not tolerate cooler weather and will head south after just a few nights of temperatures in the 40s. That may not be far off!
Enjoy your time outdoors!