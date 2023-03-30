Things are heating up in the world, especially if you are a tom turkey. Spring is the mating season and I have been watching several flocks the last couple of weeks. I can tell you that the toms are strutting! Nebraska’s spring turkey archery began last Saturday and I know several local archers that could not wait any longer.

Calling in a tom is a big challenge. A hunter must practice and master several basic calls to be effective. The best way to learn the different calls is to be in the field, hear the calls the turkeys are making and imitate those sounds. If you can’t get into the field regularly, there are quite a few “how-to” videos out there on You Tube that will be a great help to you in learning the different calls.

One of the best at calling is Matt Morrett. Morrett is a master at calling turkeys and won more than 50 state and national championships and has been a Pro Staff member for several hunting equipment manufacturers. I have had the opportunity to hunt with Morrett on several occasions and I always learn something. When asked about his philosophy about calling he had some very interesting comments.

“I like to get a big gobbler all cranked up and then play hard to get”, Morrett said. “I used this technique one spring in Georgia and got a group of turkeys all fired up on the roost. I kept the toms talking when suddenly a hen began calling aggressively. I gave it right back to her and in five minutes I had the whole flock in my lap. Just use an excited rhythm and you’re good to go!”

Morrett said that you can get the right sounds you need for calling from both diaphragm and friction calls. He often uses both a diaphragm call and a stick and slate call when hunting.

Distance from the birds is another factor to consider. Morrett had some thoughts on that topic, too.

“I used to sneak in so close to the birds that I would sometimes spook them. I’ve changed my tactics”, said Morrett. “I’ve been backing off more and have found that 100 to 200 yards away works well.”

“One more thing”, Morrett began. “Never give up on a gobbler that is talking back to you, no matter how far they are away. A lot of times it pays off.”

I will warn you, spring turkey hunting is addictive. This type of hunting can combine the anticipation of deer hunting with the excitement of calling and possibly point blank shooting of waterfowl over decoys. In either case, it is a guaranteed adrenaline rush! Turkey hunting is complex enough with a shotgun, but with a bow…that adds a few more layers of difficulty. Compound bows and crossbows are fine, but I prefer my recurves or longbows.

One of my favorite bows is a modern replica of a Mongolian Horse Bow. This is a bow like Genghis Khan and his horde used as they ransacked most of the Asian continent some 800 years ago. I really like this bow! It is short, so light, but powerful. It is a perfect combination for a bow that was meant to be shot from a galloping horse. I try to stay very traditional with this bow by using cedar arrows, real feathers for the fletching and a broadhead that looks like it could have been forged and hammered a thousand years ago. I like the challenge of hunting in this fashion.

I’m done with rehabbing from shoulder surgery but still taking it easy and not pulling anything but my 35-pound recurve yet. I keep looking at my crossbow and telling myself I should get out there and hunt. I’ve hunted with crossbows a couple of times in the past for magazine articles. These crossbows were super high-tech compound rigs. They performed great, but I did not like them and they went back to the manufacturers. I do like the concept of hunting with a crossbow, especially for any hunter who may have any problems pulling a traditional bow. That caused me to begin searching for a recurve style crossbow. I finally found a Barnett Wildcat 150 pound pull rig. This is more my style. Good Luck if you are out there slinging arrows!

Now, for you shotgunners out there, you should be doing your last minutes scouting right now! Make sure you have permission for the places to hunt, if it is private ground. And then you need to find where the birds are. Like all other creatures, turkeys need good habitat. Good turkey habitat includes a steady food source, water and roosting areas. Find these areas and study the movement of the birds in the area you plan to hunt. That’s the best way to be successful.