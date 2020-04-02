Need a break…get outside and do some bird watching

Are you a bit stir-crazy from being confined to the house due to Coronavirus concerns?
Were you aware that bird watching is the second-most participated in outdoor activity in the United States? Gardening is number one and bird watching holds down the number two spot.
If you enjoy the outdoors and watching birds, this is a great time of the year for you. Waterfowl are migrating north, many non-game and song birds are moving north and there are quite a few eagles in Nebraska right now. You can get a neck ache just trying to track everything flying near you!
I noticed one migration traveler recently on a small pond along the Interstate. It was a Lesser Scaup. When pronounced, it rhymes with top. It is also called the little blue bill or broadbill. This duck species flies as far south as Central America during the winter.
The origin of the name may come from the bird's preference for feeding on scalp, a Scottish word for clams, oysters, and mussels. These ducks will also eat crayfish, aquatic insects, aquatic grasses, wild celery and wild rice.
The Lesser Scaup is has been the most abundant and widespread of the diving ducks in North America. However, their numbers have been trending down in recent years.
Scaup are also one of the more attractive ducks. The neck, breast and upper mantle are glossy black. Their sides are white and the feathers on their backs have a “wavy” look to them. Their flanks have an olive brown coloration. The tail shows lots of black.
The bill of the drake is what gives this species one of its common names. It is a light blue-gray. The eyes are yellow. The color combinations give this duck quite a distinctive look.
If you enjoy photography, now is also a good time to get some pictures of birds that are not seen in this area the rest of the year. They are only here during the spring migration period. Some of my favorites are the Common Loon, Trumpeter Swan and the Osprey. I can spend hours taking pictures of these birds. For the best pictures, I’d recommend a lens in the 300mm to 400mm (6-power to 8-power) range to reach out and get your pictures.
Binoculars and spotting scopes can also help you see birds with great detail. Get the best binoculars or scope your budget will allow. You will be happy that you spent that extra few dollars.
Enjoy this time of the year. These birds will be gone soon…off to their nesting grounds and we won’t see them for a while.
Camp Recipe
Cooking is always a fun activity for me. Now that Coronavirus protocols have me doing more cooking at home, I thought I’d share a recipe that you might try.
Deep Dish Tortilla Pie
This is a very easy camp recipe that I’ve served my camping partners for years, and they keep asking for more. A 12-in Dutch oven works well for this meal. The ingredients are:
4 Pounds of ground meat (beef, venison, elks, antelope all work well)
1 Large bottle (64 oz.) Pace Picante Sauce
2 Pounds of shredded cheese (the Mexi-Blend style works great)
1 Large bag of flour tortillas
1 Small tub (8 oz.) of sour cream
Directions: Light 20 charcoal briquettes. When ready, separate into two equal piles. Brown the meat in the bottom of your Dutch oven. Remove roughly half of the meat and set off to the side. Pour on about 1/3 bottle of picante sauce. Layer on about a pound of cheese. Cover with tortillas and add most of the meat you have left. Cover with more picante sauce and cheese. Cover with more tortillas. Add the remaining meat, cheese, picante sauce on top and cap off with the sour cream.
Keep your Dutch oven on the coals, place lid on the oven and add 10 coals to the top of the lid. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until all the cheese has melted. Enjoy!
Have a great weekend outdoors!
