Need a break…get outside and do some bird watching

The bill of the drake is what gives this species one of its common names. It is a light blue-gray. The eyes are yellow. The color combinations give this duck quite a distinctive look.

If you enjoy photography, now is also a good time to get some pictures of birds that are not seen in this area the rest of the year. They are only here during the spring migration period. Some of my favorites are the Common Loon, Trumpeter Swan and the Osprey. I can spend hours taking pictures of these birds. For the best pictures, I’d recommend a lens in the 300mm to 400mm (6-power to 8-power) range to reach out and get your pictures.

Binoculars and spotting scopes can also help you see birds with great detail. Get the best binoculars or scope your budget will allow. You will be happy that you spent that extra few dollars.

Enjoy this time of the year. These birds will be gone soon…off to their nesting grounds and we won’t see them for a while.

Camp Recipe

Cooking is always a fun activity for me. Now that Coronavirus protocols have me doing more cooking at home, I thought I’d share a recipe that you might try.

Deep Dish Tortilla Pie