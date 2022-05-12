Night skies in May are full of excitement

May is a great month for looking into the heavens at night. Clear night skies can offer an ever-changing display of fascinating things to see…stars, constellations, meteor showers, the moon and eclipses of the moon and brightly lit planets that you can see with the naked eye. No special equipment is needed to enjoy what each evening may bring, but binoculars or a telescope can make your experience even better.

I have an app on my phone, called Sky Guide that shows me the locations of various constellations. What is really cool about this app is that it is synced with my GPS and shows me what constellations are visible based on which way my phone is held. If I’m looking north, only those constellations in the north sky will be displayed. If I turn to the south, only the constellations in the southern night sky will be displayed. It is really a big help in orienting yourself to the sky!

Coming up soon, May 15-16, is a total eclipse of the moon. The moon will become totally eclipsed near or just after moonrise along the Pacific coast of Oregon and Washington State and across much of western and north-central Canada. We will see a quite different eclipse here on the plains. From 9:28pm to 10:29pm CDT, the moon will go through a series of odd shapes and colors.

This event is also known as a Blood Moon and/or Supermoon. It is called a Blood Moon because the moon will turn a rusty red color, like dried blood, during this eclipse. The Supermoon name is due to the fact that it is a period when the moon is closest to the earth and will look bigger to any observer on earth. There are four Supermoons in 2022, this is the first! Supermoons also affect tides. We may not be near an ocean here, but larger bodies of water are affected similarly.

A rising tide is a better time to fish than any time when water levels are stable. Typically, fish will begin to feed as water moves. We won’t see a big difference on water levels in the Salt Valley Lakes or Burchard Lake, but the effect on fish is the same. Every angler I know takes advantage of every angle they can use!

Maybe the most dramatic sky event in 2022 will come during the overnight hours of May 30-31 over much of North America. The Earth will move through a dense cloud of meteoroids from the break-up of the comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3. This could be an intense, but brief display of slow-moving meteors. Depending on the density of the meteoroid cloud when we pass through it, we may see dozen of shooting stars per hour, or hundreds. This would be a good time to have a family night in the backyard.

Wild Flowers

Over the last few years, anyone that pays attention to the outdoors and trends related to nature has heard the word pollinator. A pollinator is any an insect or other animal that moves pollen to a plant and fertilizes it. Most often people think of bees as pollinators of fruit and vegetables, and they are. Simply put, there would be no almonds without pollination by bees. Bees are that critical to the balance of nature. However, they are other important pollinators like wasps, beetles, moths, bats, flies, hummingbirds and butterflies.

Wildflowers are excellent for attracting pollinators. Wildflowers are easy to grow if you have the right wildflower for your region. There are more than 6,000 native wildflower species in North America. You can find one that will grow well where you are. Aside from attracting pollinators, wildflowers provide bright colors to your landscape from spring to fall.

Wildflowers are best planted in the early spring, but you can plant some now. You can plant wild flowers and help pollinators if you plant acres of wildflowers, a corner of your yard or just in rail containers on your apartment balcony…every little bit helps. Pollinators will find them!

As I mentioned above, the first step in growing a new wildflower patch is to select the right varieties for your area. Some that grow well here, at least in my yard, are Shasta Daisies, Black-Eyed Susans, Indian Blanket flowers, Purple Coneflowers, Plains Coreopsis, Wild Lupine, Blue Flax, Evening Primrose and Blue Columbine. Give it a try.

Here’s to a great and safe summer!

