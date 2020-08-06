Odd places that you may find deer

Once upon a time…I was conducting a deer hunting seminar at the Bass Pro Shop in Independence, Missouri. I had been talking about where to find the dominate bucks in the area you hunt. I mentioned that the “Big Bucks” tend to hang out in areas that are difficult to get to or generally overlooked by hunters.
I also shared with the attendees of that seminar that a couple of the nicer bucks I have taken were on an island in a reservoir I’ve hunted several times. A guy in the audience raised his hand and asked, “How did the deer get on the island?” Well…they swim.
I found out that quite a few people did not know or have never really thought about deer swimming. We generally see them on land, and never think about where a deer might wander. You’d be surprised!
Actually, deer are very strong swimmers. Their bodies make them very adaptable to the water. They have been documented to swim 10 miles or more between islands or back and forth to the closest mainland. Most rivers and streams are not even a challenge.
I think most people know that deer have very strong legs and powerful muscles to drive them. A deer can run at speeds of up to 40 Miles per hour and jump 9-foot fences. A deer can make a running broad jump of 30 feet. The same strong legs and powerful muscles make deer capable of swimming at up to 13-15 miles per hour.
Another reason that whitetail deer can swim so well is that their coats have some special adaptations. A deer’s outer coat is has hollow hair which makes them quite buoyant and can keep roughly a third of their body out of the water. Being able to float this easily means they use much less energy to swim than humans. Their undercoat is dense and wooly, providing good insulation from the heat draining effects of cold water or long periods of being in the water.
Swimming is not an unnatural act for a deer. They will swim when needed to find new food sources, get away from biting insects, escape predators, hunters or other sources of danger like wildfires. There is even one species of deer, the mouse deer, of Southeast Asia, India and parts of Africa that has learned to swim underwater. These deer live along river banks. When they sense danger they jump into the water and can swim long distances underwater to escape being seen. Animals do amaze me.
Dog Days
It is August and we often hear the term “Dog Days” when talking about hot and humid summertime weather. Where did that term come from? This period of hot weather during July and August coincides with the appearance of the sunrise star known as Sirius, or the Dog Star. Many cultures around the world have noted this for thousands of years. Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris, the “Great Dog”, which is where it gets its nickname. At dawn, the only thing brighter than Sirius in the sky is the sun.
The ancient Greeks and Romans believed the Dog Days to be a time of bad luck, and unrest, when dogs and men could be driven mad by extreme heat. Along with the ancient Egyptians, these cultures believed that the dawn rising of Sirius created the hot weather of the season. They believed that the heat generated by a super-bright Sirius and the Sun combined caused the hot temperatures. The name “Sirius” even stems from an Ancient Greek word…seírios, meaning “scorching.”
During the time of the Egyptian Pharaohs this dawn star, which they called Sothis, rose and marked the Nile River’s flood season. Flooding brought rich soils and nutrients to the river delta during the time this star rose before the sun. This was a good omen to Egyptians and actually started their new year.
Ancient Greeks and Romans were not so pleased by Sirius’s appearance. As mentioned above, the sight of Sirius represented the time when bad things were brought to their lands…drought, disease, and discomfort. The Roman poet Virgil described Sirius as a “bringer of drought and plague to frail mortals, rises and saddens the sky with sinister light”.
Is this feeling of foreboding and malevolence mere superstition, or something else? A study compiled in Finland in 2009 was designed to test this traditional claim. One specific area to be studied was the perception that serious infections, specifically those infections following a major injury or surgery was more likely during the Dog Days, or “the rotten months” as the Finlanders called them.
Finnish researchers Virve Koljonen, Erkki Tukiainen, Denise Pipping and Elina Kolho began conducting the study in 2002. The premise of the research was to challenge the myth that the rate of infections was higher during the dog days. The study showed that the legend was true. Could this same phenomenon be the reason why current Covid-19 cases are spiking right now? It is something to think about.
