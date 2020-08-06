Odd places that you may find deer

Another reason that whitetail deer can swim so well is that their coats have some special adaptations. A deer’s outer coat is has hollow hair which makes them quite buoyant and can keep roughly a third of their body out of the water. Being able to float this easily means they use much less energy to swim than humans. Their undercoat is dense and wooly, providing good insulation from the heat draining effects of cold water or long periods of being in the water.

Swimming is not an unnatural act for a deer. They will swim when needed to find new food sources, get away from biting insects, escape predators, hunters or other sources of danger like wildfires. There is even one species of deer, the mouse deer, of Southeast Asia, India and parts of Africa that has learned to swim underwater. These deer live along river banks. When they sense danger they jump into the water and can swim long distances underwater to escape being seen. Animals do amaze me.

Dog Days