Old rifles and past hunting memories

Happy New Year, everyone! Over the Christmas holidays I got to thinking about past deer seasons while I was sitting in a tire shop waiting room. As they rotated my tires on my pickup I leafed through outdoor magazines.
There was a letter to the editor caught my eye. It asked why there weren’t any stories about classic rifle cartridges. The writer specifically mentioned the .264 Winchester Magnum. Well, if the topic is good enough for the readers of Outdoor Life, then it is good enough for Beatrice Daily Sun readers!
I have a .264 Win Mag in a classic Model 70 Winchester bolt action and I love the rifle. It shoots flat and hits hard. The .264 Winchester Magnum was a great idea and is a great cartridge. I actually acquired this rifle via Beatrice resident, Ryan Timmerman…he knew a guy. Thanks, Ryan!
About 60 years ago, Winchester began experimenting with cartridges based on the .375 Holland & Holland. The .264 was introduced in 1959 as one of Winchesters belted magnum line of cartridges. That family of cartridges eventually included the .338 Winchester Magnum and the .458 Winchester Magnum. The .264 was the first cartridge of this series to be offered to the public.
The 140-grain .264 bullet is long and very stable in flight. It has been a favorite of serious shooters over those 60 years. However, magnum rounds can wear out barrel throats more rapidly than lower pressure and lower velocity non magnum cartridges. This was particularly true in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when chrome moly steels were almost universally used for barrels. Modern advances in metallurgy, especially with cryogenic treatments, extends barrel life considerably, with the .264 and many other cartridges.
Gun Writers of the time did not write favorably about the .264 Winchester Magnum citing the barrel throat erosion issue. That probably didn’t help sales. Many shooters never tried the cartridge and the sale of Model 70 rifles in this caliber stagnated. When Remington introduced its 7mm Magnum three years later, American shooters embraced it. The .264’s fate was sealed.
I had the opportunity to hunt one of my favorite areas of Nebraska a few years back….the Sandhills of Nebraska. I had permission to hunt along the Dismal River near the Bessey-Davis National Forest. I took my .264 because of the open country. Long shots are generally the norm.
I had seen a big buck in the area on a previous scouting trip before the season. Over the next few weeks I saw him several more times, but never less than a half mile away. I was homing in on his core area, but I thought I’d need to take a long shot to get him.
Opening day dawned and I was watching some timber along the river that provided cover for deer. The river created a border the deer tended to follow. There were lots of deer moving about the area, but not the buck I was looking for. Just after legal shooting time, he appeared and walked across the pasture about a quarter mile west of me. I’d have to wait another day. The next morning I set up a little closer to where I thought the buck spent his days. Dozens of does and six mature bucks moved in and out of the area. Occasionally deer would stop what they were doing and stare back at the trees.
Deer know their environments and can detect when someone or something moves into their realm. Behavior like I was seeing can often means the dominate buck was holding back in cover. The other deer knew he was there, but I couldn’t see him. By 3pm the pasture I had been watching was full of deer. The six sub-dominate bucks I had seen before were there chasing does. A few times all the deer stopped and stared toward a specific spot along the tree line. I had a feeling the big buck was just out of my sight.
Several mature does grazed their way toward me. They were 250 to 260 yards away from me. A new buck that I had not seen before, jumped the fence about 600 hundred yards out and ran like he was trying to get away from something. It turned out he was running from the Boss Buck I had hoped to see.
An old battle-scared 4x4 stood at the edge of the pasture and watched the young buck run away. He stood there surveying his domain. Even at that distance I could see the mass in his body and antlers. I worried that he’d slip back into the trees. I was dialing in my scope and getting ready to attempt a 600 yard shot when a big doe jumped the fence near the buck and ran out into the open pasture. To my amazement, the big buck followed her and they trotted right toward me.
At 300 yards I flipped off the safety. I mentally painted a single spot on the chest of the buck. He was walking through the middle of the pasture watching the does near him. He was quartering toward me. I took the slack out of the trigger and focused on the point I wanted the bullet to hit. One shot from the .264 finished the hunt. I do like that rifle!