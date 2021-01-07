Old rifles and past hunting memories

Deer know their environments and can detect when someone or something moves into their realm. Behavior like I was seeing can often means the dominate buck was holding back in cover. The other deer knew he was there, but I couldn’t see him. By 3pm the pasture I had been watching was full of deer. The six sub-dominate bucks I had seen before were there chasing does. A few times all the deer stopped and stared toward a specific spot along the tree line. I had a feeling the big buck was just out of my sight.

Several mature does grazed their way toward me. They were 250 to 260 yards away from me. A new buck that I had not seen before, jumped the fence about 600 hundred yards out and ran like he was trying to get away from something. It turned out he was running from the Boss Buck I had hoped to see.

An old battle-scared 4x4 stood at the edge of the pasture and watched the young buck run away. He stood there surveying his domain. Even at that distance I could see the mass in his body and antlers. I worried that he’d slip back into the trees. I was dialing in my scope and getting ready to attempt a 600 yard shot when a big doe jumped the fence near the buck and ran out into the open pasture. To my amazement, the big buck followed her and they trotted right toward me.

At 300 yards I flipped off the safety. I mentally painted a single spot on the chest of the buck. He was walking through the middle of the pasture watching the does near him. He was quartering toward me. I took the slack out of the trigger and focused on the point I wanted the bullet to hit. One shot from the .264 finished the hunt. I do like that rifle!

