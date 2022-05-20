This one of my favorite quotes when it comes to shooting, “Only accurate rifles are interesting.” It was first uttered by Colonel Townsend Whelen, a hero of mine...and one of America’s greatest outdoorsmen. I will put him in the same class as Davey Crocket, Daniel Boone, Hugh Glass and the duo of Lewis and Clark.

Colonel Whelen was a hunter, soldier, writer, outdoorsman and rifleman. Whelen attained the rank of colonel in the United States Army. He was a Maverick, enlisting as a private in 1895 and progressing to the rank of Colonel mainly due to his knowledge of bush craft, weaponry and marksmanship.

While serving in the Army, Whelen wrote over two thousand magazine articles. He was a contributing editor to Sports Afield, American Rifleman, Field and Stream, Outdoor Life, Guns & Ammo, and other magazines. He authored Suggestions to Military Riflemen, The American Rifle, Telescopic Rifle Sights, The Hunting Rifle and Small Arms and Ballistics.

An expert shot, a true rifleman’s rifleman, it was said that he could hit man-sized targets at 200 yards using the bolt action, open-sighted M1903 Springfield .30-06 service rifle, scoring six hits in ten seconds flat, and could do it on command. Try that sometime and see how just hard that is to duplicate!

Whelen's passion was hunting and the great outdoors and he undertook many expeditions into the wilderness of both North and South America, living off the land, hunting and exploring, most of the time on his own. One of his adventures followed the Telegraph Trail through the Yukon Territory. Just imagine picking out a power line and following it across Nebraska and Wyoming. Think of the terrain…the hills, valleys, timber, creeks and rivers you’d have to cross. He spent months on end living in the wilderness and off the land. His campsite was always the same: a wool blanket rolled out under a lean-to tarp and a pot suspended over a campfire. His lean-to tarp became famous and is known today as the Whelen tent.

As WWI broke out in 1917, Townsend became part of the U.S. Army Staff and created training programs for marksmanship and survival. After World War 1 he joined the Army Ordnance Department. He eventually took command of the Frankford Arsenal, until he retired as a Colonel in 1936. He was fascinated with the .30-06 and experimented with many variants of this basic cartridge. Whelen never stopped his outdoor pursuits. He continued to hunt and camp up until his death in 1961.

I have always appreciated his pursuit and love of accurate rifles. I have adopted Whelen’s premise in my own shooting. Those who know me will attest to the fact that if I can’t tune a rifle to shoot sub-one inch groups at 100 yards, I loose interest in it and it is traded or sold.

The rifle I was tuning up and became the basis for this article is a Youth model Savage Edge .223. To put this in a chronological perspective, the Edge preceded the current Axis series rifles. The ‘Edge’ name was owned by one of the big shaving razor companies and Savage lost the court case. Just an odd tidbit of information.

I originally got my Edge rifle about 15 years ago. It was designed as a kid’s rifle with spacers that could be added to the stock so the rifle could ‘grow’ with the shooter. I was asked to do a few articles on this rifle. I completed my assignments, my boys and their friends grew up, moved away and the rifle sat in the back of the vault for many years.

I had decided to sell the rifle but took it to the range to shoot it one more time. The rifle had always shot well, but that couple of hours at the range showed me the rifle had far more potential than I had first thought.

I decided to get serious about tuning up this rifle. Ultimately, I re-set the head space, upgraded the synthetic stock that the barrel and action rested in to a more ergonomic design, invested in some quality optics, and took it back to the range. After an hour or so of tweaking, the rifle was putting holes in the target that touched one another at 100 yards. Now, the rifle was interesting! This one is now a keeper!

