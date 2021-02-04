Only one of the 2020-2021 hunting seasons left open

It is that time of year when many of our hunting seasons are closing. The last deer hunting season closed last Sunday. It was the same for the turkey season. Pheasant, quail and prairie chicken seasons are over for the year. You need to keep track of the calendar and waterfowl seasons because there are only a few days to go.
You say you are not quite ready to put your guns away yet? What is left from the 2020-2021 seasons to hunt? Rabbits! Nebraska’s rabbit season runs until the end of February.
I like late season rabbit hunting because typically there is no one else out there hunting! There are good public hunting areas within a few minutes of North Platte that offer decent rabbit hunting. And…if you have a bit of fresh snowfall on the ground, tracking and trailing rabbits can make a hunt quite exciting.
At this time of the year, rabbits will be in the thickest brush and under evergreen trees. Big brush piles in the middle of pastures, hay bale yards, stacks of irrigation pipes, overgrown old farming equipment, berry thickets, dense weedy ditches and thick stands of native grasses are all good places to check.
Rabbits use these spots not only for cover and concealment, but thick vegetation or sheltered areas block the wind so they can stay warm. Take your time and scan these spots with your scope of a pair of binoculars. They will be tough to see at first, but you will learn how to watch for the flick of an ear or blink of an eye. It is challenging and fun!
If you are an early riser, get to a spot that allows you to watch over vegetation that gets the first light. Rabbits will be on the edge of these spaces looking for the next meal. It takes a lot of energy for a rabbit to stay warm and the energy they need comes from the food that eat.
Rabbits must eat a lot in cold weather. Their thin coats of fur don’t provide much insulation from wind and cold. For a rabbit to survive they need thick cover first, and a good food supply second. They will concentrate in areas that provide shelter and food. During the morning hours I continually watch the underbrush with a finely tuned .22 rifle topped with a good scope.
As soon as the sun gets up and you can feel a bit of warmth on your face, switch to a small bore shotgun and look for rabbits to venture out from the sheltered areas. Look for any vegetation that has green tips or shoots. Rabbits will generally go there first. Look for stripped bark and cut off ends of any succulent plant. Rabbits regularly feed in these areas but dart to and from each feeding spot or dash back to shelter at the first sign a hawk or coyote. It is easier to hit a fast moving target with a shotgun.
Rabbits can make a fine meal, too. One of my favorite ways to cook rabbit is to clean and quarter them, and then use a coating mix like Shake ‘n Bake. It is very easy to do and tastes great. So, if you get tired of sitting on the couch this weekend, try rabbit hunting and feel the excitement.
You Don’t Say
I stumbled across an article this week in the Nature Ecology and Evolution Journal that made me wonder about the authors. It appeared that they put in a lot of time on their research and concluded that wild animals tend to move away from areas of human activity. They determined that human activity can fundamentally change the patterns and routines of wild creatures and change the distances the animal want to be from humans and how the animals alter their movements, their hunting and foraging.
The authors concluded that human activities also changed behaviors like breeding. This document stated that the researchers believed this type of environmental disturbance profoundly impacted the lives of 160 species on six continents! They believed that if this trend continued it would cause a change to global restructuring of animal movement and have profound long term effects.
These biologists were serious, but I was snickering to myself while reading the article. I hope they didn’t pay too much for their education, because all the hunters I know realize that this is the natural way of things. As soon as the critter we are hunting figures out a human is in the area, they run away. How many deer hunters reading this have ever seen a human activity change the course or direction of a deer moving through the timber…raise your hands! How many waterfowlers have ever experienced a flock of birds on final approach to the decoys, flare away at the last second because someone moved in the blind?
I think animals have been changing their patterns, their routes and moving away from people since we humans began chasing them with sharp sticks! Are we becoming a society so out of touch with nature that this is a real finding of scientific note? I think this is just another example of the need for more outdoor activities and fewer video games, or as I like to say…”Get off the couch and out of the house!”.