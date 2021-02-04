Only one of the 2020-2021 hunting seasons left open

If you are an early riser, get to a spot that allows you to watch over vegetation that gets the first light. Rabbits will be on the edge of these spaces looking for the next meal. It takes a lot of energy for a rabbit to stay warm and the energy they need comes from the food that eat.

Rabbits must eat a lot in cold weather. Their thin coats of fur don’t provide much insulation from wind and cold. For a rabbit to survive they need thick cover first, and a good food supply second. They will concentrate in areas that provide shelter and food. During the morning hours I continually watch the underbrush with a finely tuned .22 rifle topped with a good scope.

As soon as the sun gets up and you can feel a bit of warmth on your face, switch to a small bore shotgun and look for rabbits to venture out from the sheltered areas. Look for any vegetation that has green tips or shoots. Rabbits will generally go there first. Look for stripped bark and cut off ends of any succulent plant. Rabbits regularly feed in these areas but dart to and from each feeding spot or dash back to shelter at the first sign a hawk or coyote. It is easier to hit a fast moving target with a shotgun.