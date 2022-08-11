Operation Summertime Bass Attack

As we wind down the days of summer, hot temperatures we have had recently are not normally thought of as good bass fishing days. However, you can find bass, if you get off the couch and out of the house…and you’re willing to be flexible with your tactics.

Most bass anglers know that this time of year, bass become a bit lethargic. It is just like us humans in the heat, we don’t want to move around and get all exerted either when it is hot outside. At times like this, largemouth bass often suspend in open water near some kind of off shore structure. It can be tough to get these fish to bite.

Other bass will go deep in the summer to get away from heat and bright light. These fish are also known to be hesitant to bite, but I think they are a more likely target to go after. These fish are the ones I want to go after when I see them on my sonar.

I have been waiting to test some prototype lures I had sent to me by on of the big tackle companies. These lures look liked good choices to test my theory on how to get these lazy bass to strike.

I wanted to concentrate on those fish that tended to go deep. My plan was to target those bass that held near drop-offs in deeper water. Many private lakes are just made for this kind of fishing.

I started with one private pond that I know well. I have fished this lake a lot and I know that the bottom of the lake drops off slowly from the shoreline out 20 to 30 feet, then it falls away quickly into 15 to 20 feet of water.

If my theory was right, the bass would be holding on the downhill side of the drop-off, usually a drop-off along a southern shoreline. The bass take advantage of the shaded areas and use them as ambush points.

I tossed the lure out and counted down about five seconds and then began a slow retrieve. I could feel the lure shaking, but I didn’t feel it hit anything. I needed a longer countdown.

I wanted to know where that deep bottom edge was and have the lure just swim over it. A few more casts and I had the pattern I needed.

On about the sixth or seventh cast, WHAM! A largemouth inhaled the lure. It wasn’t a big fish, but it told me my theory was working. There wasn’t a strike on every cast, but I was catching fish.

I moved on to another small lake I had access to and did some fan casting using the same countdown technique. It took about ten casts to figure out the contour of the bottom. I counted down to where I thought the drop-off should be and slowly reeled the lure back. Another largemouth hammered the lure.

I probably wouldn’t have won any tournaments with the bass I caught, but I felt good about catching what I did on a bright, sunny, 90-something degree day. I’m sure the action of the lure helped, but I also think I may be on to something with my theory on how to catch summertime bass. The experiment will continue.

Hunting Question

This came in from a reader last week, The question was:

The hunting seasons are here and I need to find some ammo. What shot sizes do you use for dove and also quail when the season gets here. I also want to try for the Upland Slam and get a pheasant and plan on some Sandhills hunting for the greater prairie chicken and sharp-tail grouse?

Answer:

Good luck on finding the ammo you need! For doves, I like #8 and #9 shot. You don’t need a lot to bring down these birds. If it is a windy day, I may opt for #7 ½ size shot, just to get a little extra carrying ability. I use the same size shot for quail.

For prairie chicken and grouse I normally use the same shell I do for pheasant hunting……a 2 ¾ inch #6 shot, unless the birds are flushing wild out ahead of you. If that is the case I will probably go to #4 shot to get some extra range.

Have a great week outdoors!