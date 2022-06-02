Quick fix for Igloo Coolers

We just wrapped up the Memorial Day weekend of 2022. Most of the people camping at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission campgrounds have packed up and headed home. I hope everyone enjoyed their time outdoors.

The Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and the outdoors to many. A big component of a camping weekend like this is outdoor cooking and that requires some special gear like ice chests. Ice chests are essential both for keeping things cold and for maintaining food safety in warmer weather.

If you own an Igloo cooler, you know that it is a pretty good product. They can take the abuse of traveling to and from camp, plus trips into the in the backcountry and they keep things cold for a long time. My Igloo Sportsman model ice chest has held ice for three days in warm weather.

As good a cooler as they are, they have a major design flaw…the latches. They are made of plastic and the constant flexing of opening and closing eventually causes the plastic hinge to split. I’m sure the reason for using this kind of closure mechanism was a decision based on the economics of producing the product, but I think the wrong decision was made. You can go on-line and order new latches from Igloo for about $15 each. My cooler had two latches, so the factory fix is about $30. But in my way of thinking, why put back the same part I know will have to be replaced again?

Now I would never suggest tossing out a perfectly good cooler just because the latches were bad so I decided to try and “engineer” a permanent fix to the problem. I went to the hardware store and bought a pair of window sash latches, about $12 total. All it took was to remove the old latch (four screws) and replace it with a cam action, metal window latch (four screws). It is about a 10 minute operation and I’ll never have to worry about the hinges on my cooler again. One look at the picture with this article and you’ll see how easy the repair is to make.

Camp Cooking

As mentioned earlier, cooking outdoors is a big part of the camping experience. Make sure you are ready to do your cooking right to keep everyone well fed, safe and healthy. A couple of quick tips for your camp cooking arrangement are (1) always wash hands well before and during cooking, especially when you handle different foods…such as going from meat to cutting up vegetables on the same cutting board. (2) Keep all foods that can spoil quickly well chilled. Since we were talking about coolers, my recommendation is to buy the best cooler your budget can handle. Keeping certain foods cold is critical for keeping everyone safe and healthy in camp.

Bacteria grow rapidly in warm conditions. My rule of thumb is that if your cooler cannot maintain ice for a day, in the sun, get another cooler. The test for this is easy. Set your cooler out in the yard about 8am, put in about 10 pounds of ice, shut the lid and check on it about 8pm in the evening. If you still have solid ice, even a little, your cooler passes the test. If no ice is present, it’s time to get a better cooler.

For the actual cooking, there are a few other things to consider. The first thing you are going to need is a heat source. It could be a campfire, a grill in you campsite, or a camp stove. You can cook with each method, but the safety considerations and skill sets for each are a bit different.

For a campfire, make sure it is “legal” where you intend to have your camp. Many parks and campgrounds only allow a campfire in designated places and some still have total fire bans in place. Make sure you know the rules. Don’t go off and build your own fire and create a hazard.

Campfires attract kids like your camp lantern attracts bugs. Make sure younger ones are constantly supervised around the fire and keep a big bucket of water handy. A bucket of water is great to toss on a fire getting out of hand, but even better to have handy if someone burns their fingers, a hand or more.

First aid practices tell you to immerse the burned part in cold water to minimize the damage to deep layers of tissue. I’ve had to use this treatment a few times, for myself and my campmates. Probably the best example was when a camp buddy stumbled and fell backwards into the fire. He rolled out quickly, but his clothing was on fire. Another camp buddy grabbed the water bucket and dowsed our friend and the fire. First degree and minor second degree burns and blisters hurt, but it could have been much worse!

Cooking with a grill provided at the campground has some special considerations, like sanitation. Have you ever seen anyone clean one of these grills? First item of business…build a hot fire on the grill and burn off all residue left by previous items cooked on the unit. It is also a good idea to have a grill brush in your camp cooking gear to clean the grating after your fire dies down. It will help keep fragments of charred material from getting into your food.

Camp stoves are great but they require fuel. Make sure you bring the right fuel. Many camp stoves today run on propane. Propane is very easy to use and these stoves do very well.

Have a great camping season. As the saying goes, everything tastes better when it’s cooked outdoors!

