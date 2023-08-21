On Friday evening at Beatrice Speedway, the past was honored and the race results will help determine future champions.

Inducted into the Beatrice Racing Hall of Fame were Rudy Blake and Mike Heideman. Each brought many family and friends to the induction ceremony which took place at intermission. Heideman voiced his appreciation to his family, sponsors, crew members and most of all the fans at Beatrice Speedway. He saluted the Beatrice race community calling it, “My home track.”

The family of the late Rudy Blake also had a strong appearance with many friends and family in attendance. Rudy’s incredible passion for racing was shared by his son Wes Heinz with his emotional address to the crowd. As part of the induction, the Blake family was given a surprise announcement that they will be welcoming a new addition to the family with a grandchild.

The night would serve to set up the final point standings to set up for the crowning of five tack champions next Friday evening. Eighty-seven drivers participated in the racing action. A very comfortable evening greeted a solid crowd for Fan Appreciation night at the track. The title sponsor for the evening was Trauernicht Tree Service. In addition to the regular five racing classes, the Good Old Time Racing Association (GROTA) cars were on hand to participate in the action.

The 31 participants made for the highest car count in the Sport Modified class. In the first, heat David Sherwood and David Trauernicht battled in the early stages but were then joined by Rick Rohr and Drake Bohlmeyer for the lead. It was Trauernicht that was able to power his way to the win.

In the second heat, Steve Swarthout dominated the race. In the third heat, Lance Borgman made his way through the field for the victory. In the fourth heat, intense racing took place before Fairbury driver Lee Horky was able to secure the win.

In the B feature, 11 drivers battled to secure the final four spots in the A main feature. Fairbury driver Andrew Whitmore dominated the early stages, but a three-car spin brought out the yellow flag. Kyle Ord of Red Cloud was able to grab the lead and an intense battle took place for the fourth and final transfer spot between Kash Wenske of Byron and Mason Richards of Denton, who aggressively battled for the final spot but were too aggressive as they were penalized for rough driving and disqualified for the feature.

In the feature event, there was tight and intense racing action throughout the field. Swarthout took the early lead and looked like the car to beat. Rick Rohr moved into to challenge and take the lead, but a caution flag closed the field.

Borgman and Horky were then set to challenge for the win. In the four-car tussle, Borgman grabbed the lead with four laps remaining and held on for the win.

“It was a race of patience," Borgman said. "It was a fun slick track top to bottom. The top began to clean up and I was able to figure it out before the others."

The current point standings are Borgman leading with 367, Horky with 357 and Crete driver Brandon Spanjer with 314.

In the Sport Compact first heat, Johnny Thomas and Zach Bohylmeyer went side by side, but Thomas was able to take the win. In the second heat, Wymore driver Kaylee Richards was too tough and dominated the race. In the third heat, her brother Brandon Carmichael took the win.

Carmichael took advantage of his front row starting spot and went green to checkered for the win.

“I was lucky with getting the front starting spot," Carmichael said. "I like running on dry slick tracks. I was able to run up top and get it done.”

The current point standings have Richards leading with 359, Coleton Williamson with 353 and Bohylmeyer with 349.

The GROTA cars rolled on to the track featuring coupes and roadsters from the past. The first heat saw a tight race between Stanton driver Ryan Cadwallader and Johmmy Orlowski of Madison with Cadwallader winning by a bumper. In the second heat, fans were treated by four abreast racing and side by side action. Ord driver Larry Proskocil held off the competition for the win.

In the feature event, Orlowski took the early lead but near the halfway point, Proskocil got loose going into corner three and sent his car over the retaining wall. From there, Bob Werkmeister powered his 1932 Ford to the lead and the win.

“I started in the back and had to work my way to the front," Werkmeister said. "It was a great track and I love winning here (Beatrice Speedway). It is the one place I really look forward to racing.”

Benji Legg and Dusty Blake of Hebron battled hard in the Stock Car first heat. Lap after lap they traded the front spot before Blake was able to hang on for the win. In the second heat, Dillion Richards was able to make a quick move to the front but was challenged by Max Harder of Virgnia and Wamego, Kan. driver Brandon Conkwright. Richards survived the challenge to take the win.

In the feature event, Legg and Blake resumed their battle as they engaged in tight side by side racing lap after lap. After experiencing mechanical difficulties in his heat race, Kyle Vanover began to mount a challenge. Side by side at the white flag, Vanover and Legg battled for the lead.

Vanover made a move going into corner one, but Legg held on for the win.

“It’s been a tough year," Legg said. "I just haven’t been fast. Kyle has beat me twice this year and I thought he was going to get me again. When you see Kyle in your rear-view mirror, it is usually bad news.”

The current point standings has Vanover leading with 378, Richards with 366 (3rd in national points), and Borgman with 362.

Fairbury driver Adam Wasserman dominated the Hobby Stock first heat. Ryan Gilland of Sterling led in the early laps of the second heat. Adams driver Neil Pella emerged from a four-car battle to take the second spot and challenge Gilland. Pella dove underneath Gilland coming out of corner four, but Gilland was able to take the win.

In the feature, Wasserman took advantage of his front row starting position to take the lead. Gilland mounted a challenge for the top spot. With five laps to go, Pella moved in to challenge for the top spot, but it was Wasserman that held on for the win.

“Last week, I started in the back and struggled, but tonight I took advantage of the smooth fast dry slick track," Wasserman said. "It is my kind of track. A win is a win, and I will take it every day.”

The current point standings has Taylor Huss leading with 374, John Martinez with 363 and Brendon Stigge 352.

In the Modified first heat, Jordan Grabouski came from the back for the win. In the second heat, Kale Smith of Davenport took the win. In the feature event, Grabouski moved into the lead on lap two and was never challenged. Jaxson Saathoff outdueled Seneca, Kan. driver Keith Oberding for the second position. Current point standings has Trey Duensing leading with 376, Anthony Roth with 364 (9th nationally) and Johnny Sathoff with 353.

The regular season will end next Friday on Championship Night with Windstream night at the track. Drivers will battle for the final point standings with champions crowned in each class. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

A Feature results Modified 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 3) 3 Trey Duensing 4) 75 Kyle Olberding 5) 96j Johnny Saathoff 6) 12 Reed Payne 7) 60iv Anthony Roth 8) 40 Shawn Harker 9) 1z Norm Ziegenbein 10) 50s Kale Smith SportMod 1) 76 Lance Borgman 2) 7 Lee Horky 3) 74 Rick Rohr 4) 23 Steve Swarthout 5) 6b Benji Legg 6) 96 Gary Saathoff 7) L26 Luke Stallbaumer 8) 19xx Brandon Spanjer 9) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 10) 0 Michael Sherwood Stock Car 1) 84 Benji Legg 2) 19 Kyle Vanover 3) 64 Dusty Blake 4) 24r Dillon Richards 5) 34 Max Harder 6) 50 Scott Smith 7) 9 Gary Laflin 8) 25 Justin Merriman 9) 29 John Meyer 10) 24c Brandon Conkwright Hobby Stock 1) 41 Adam Wasserman 2) 3n Neil Pella 3) 46 Ryan Gilland 4) 00j John Martinez 5) 3 Taylor Huss 6) 12 Michael Wade 7) 8 Travis Blythe 8) b4 Ben Becher 9) 66 Jeff Watts 10) m30 David Murk Sport Compact 1) 12c Brandon Carmichael 2) 12 Kaylee Richards 3) 84j Jackson Black 4) 84c Carson Black 5) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer 6) 00 Coleton Williamson 7) 92c Dylan Crannell 8) 45 Johnny Thomas 9) 8k Kaytee Devries 10) 05h Shaye Howe GOTRA Vintage 1) 32w Bob Werkmeister 2) 88 Darrin Adamy 3) 58 Jeff Triggs 4) 92 Johny Orlowski 5) 8 Gary Proskocil 6) 327 Ryan Cadwallader 7) 98 Pat Adamy 8) 34 Larry Thierer 9) 42c Randy Cadwallader 10) 1 John Orlowski, Jr.