Racing action at Beatrice Speedway took center stage on Friday evening as part of the 2023 Gage County Fair and Expo.

On a night where the smell of funnel cakes and corn dogs filled the air, gizzards and jalapenos were still the favorite of the race fans. The lights and sounds of the midway served as a backdrop for the evening.

A solid crowd of fans braved the hot and humid conditions. A night that began with excessive heat warnings moved into a pause for lighting strikes and then even a rainbow.

Each racing class had added prize money courtesy of the $1,500 extra prize money from the Gage County Fair Board and a variety of community businesses and supporters contributed additional funds. Each class had a $50 mystery spot in each class, $50 hard charger gift card from Extreme Motor Sports and a $20 hard luck gift card from Kabo bar.

The night also was a celebration and recognition of two of the Beatrice racing community key families. The Women for Racing 50/50 raffle benefitted Suicide Awareness. The Snyder family, a stalwart member of the Beatrice racing community, honored patriarch Kevin Snyder on what would have been his 62nd birthday by a $62 prize for the hard luck driver who was first to drop out of the race.

Twin Rivers Chrysler Dodge Jeep presented the family of Janie Fralin with a $2,400 contribution to her memorial. The matriarch of the family who recently passed away whose husband, Monty; sons Tim, Derek and Matt; and grandsons Tyler, Bryson, and numerous other family members have all been involved in various roles at the speedway. The contribution will be the foundation for an annual $500 scholarship for a nursing scholarship at SCC-Beatrice.

The night began with a special military salute as the VFW post 1077 color guard slowly raised the American flag to a solo trumpet playing of the National Anthem.

As part of Fair night, the format was changed to a draw redraw and only IMCA points were awarded. The Sport Modified first heat rolled on to the racing surface. Lance Borgman wasted little time as he stormed from his front row position to dominate the race, winning by almost a straightaway.

The second heat featured tight side by side racing throughout the field with Rick Rohr taking the checkered flag. The third heat featured Milford driver Devyn Peterson holding off a late charge by Fairbury driver Lee Horky for the win.

In the feature event, Horky dominated the race. Taking advantage of his pole position, he bolted to the lead and then survived a last lap challenge by Borgman.

“I was lucky and drew a lucky pill (starting spot)," Horky said after the win. "I saw Lance was behind me, so I knew I would have to hold him off at the end. It was nice to get a win on fair night and a big money night.”

Added purse money was furnished by Trauericht Tree Service, Nebraska Machine and Tool, and Indian Creek Outfitters. Hard charger winner was Borgman and hard luck went to Dave Trauernicht. Current point leaders as of July 22 are Borgman (287), Horky (282) and Richard Mason of Denton (262).

In the Sport Compact first heat, Coleton Williamson started on the pole position and was never challenged. The second heat saw a tight battle between Jackson Black and Zach Bohlmeyer, who made a bold move diving under Black coming out of corner four, but Black held on for the win.

In the feature event, 14-year-old Carson Black set the pace from the pole position. Kaylee Richards of Wymore was quick to make a move to take the lead in the feature event. After a lap two caution, Richards went on to dominate the race and take the win.

“Once I got out front, I just had to maintain my line.” Richards said afterward. “It feels really good as I usually have bad luck on fair night.”

Community sponsors included Hamilton Construction, Joh Martinez Racing, NAPA Auto Parts, James Hadorn and Tobey Vanlaningham.

Mother Nature was the star before the start of the Hobby Stock heat races as officials paused racing action due to lightning strikes. The wind changed direction and a strong north wind dropped temperatures and the humidity level.

After a 25-minute break, a rainbow emerged in the east sky and green flag racing returned to the track. In the Hobby Stock first heat, Adam Wasserman of Fairbury won a tight battle with Ryan Gilland for the win. In the second heat, John Marinez emerged from a four-car battle to secure the win.

In the Feature, it was all Fairbury driver Taylor Huss who dominated the race from his front row starting position. Huss excitedly emerged from his car jumping on the roof and fist pumping to the crowd.

“I had a great starting spot and it was cool to win on fair night.” Huss said.

A tight battle for second took place between Chad Borgman and Onaga, Kan. driver Nick Ronnebaum, but Ronnebaum was able to pull away and secure the second spot. Race sponsors included Beatrice Speedway, M H Paint & Body, and Stone-Cold Restorations.

In the Stock Car class first heat, Kyle Vanover stormed out front from his front row starting spot to take the win. In the second heat, it was a battle of heavy hitters as Benji Legg and Borgman battled the teammates of Jordan Grabouski and Dillion Richards. The teammates emerged in a side-by-side battle to the checkered flag with Grabouski winning by a nose.

In the feature event, two and three abreast racing took place in the early laps. Brandon Conkwright of Wamego, Kan. took the early lead, but the teammate duo of Grabouski and Richards were quick to challenge.

On lap eight, Grabouski was able to grab the lead, but with three laps to go, the caution flag came out. This allowed Vanover and Borgman to mount challenges, but Grabouski was able to secure the win.

“I just had a really good car”, Grabouski said.

Added sponsors for the race included: Bart’s Bar & Grill, Auto Shop Inc., Indian Creek Outfitters, Tim Fralin, The Rail and Tery Richards Weight Clamps.

In the Modified first heat, Grabouski took advantage of his pole position to grab the lead and the win. In the second heat, Shawn Harker of Nebraska City jumped out to an early lead, but a three-car battle took place and it was Byron driver Trey Duensing that took the win.

In the feature race, Duensing stormed out front from the pole position to dominate the early stages of the race. Grabouski, with five laps to go, mounted a challenge for the lead. Duensing was able to hold his line to secure the win.

“This was the best track we had all year," Duensing said after the win. "I was just focused on maintaining good consistent laps.”

Racing resumes next Friday evening at the speedway with the annual Women for Racing kid’s night. Kids under 12 will be admitted free with four food items to be donated to the Beatrice Food Pantry.

A snow cone trailer will be on site. There will be a bicycle giveaway for each age group. A coin toss will take place on the front stretch for the kids to go out and collect coins. Race teams will also have additional prizes after the races. Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. with racing at 7:30p.m.

Mother Nature again wreaked havoc as the fan favorite Eve of Destruction was postponed due to rain. The event will now take place on Saturday Aug. 5.

A Feature results

Modified

1) 3 Trey Duensing

2) 30 Jordan Grabouski

3) 96j Johnny Saathoff

4) 60iv Anthony Roth

5) 15h Jared Hoefelmna

6) 1m Cody Gearhart

7) 24c Brandon Conkwright

8) 50s Kale Smith

9) 40 Shawn Harker

10) 81 Mike Densberger

SportMod

1) 7 Lee Horky

2) 76 Lance Borgman

3) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer

4) 5d Devyn Peterson

5) 27w Andrew Whitmore

6) 74 Rick Rohr

7) 97 Mark Saathoff

8) 33 Travis Runcie

9) 19xx Brandon Spanjer

10) 22 Matt Andrews

Stock Car

1) 30 Jordan Grabouski

2) 24r Dillon Richards

3) 19 Kyle Vanover

4) 76 Lance Borgman

5) 24c Brandon Conkwright

6) 50 Scott Smith

7) 34 Max Harder

8) 77k Jed Williams

9) 84 Benji Legg

10) 46 Paul Burck

Hobby Stock

1) 3 Taylor Huss

2) 7n Nick Ronnebaum

3) 20 Chad Borgman

4) 00j John Martinez

5) 41 Adam Wasserman

6) 46 Ryan Gilland

7) 3n Neil Pella

8) 8 Travis Blythe

9) 69 Brendon Stigge

10) 88b Brent Beaumont

Sport Compact

1) 12 Kaylee Richards

2) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer

3) 84c Carson Black

4) 00 Coleton Williamson

5) 05h Shaye Howe

6) 92c Dylan Cranell

7) 84j Jackson Black

8) 16x Brayden Lockling

9) 7n Jacob Ronnebaum

10) 3 Jordan Bender