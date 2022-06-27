Racing and fireworks held at Beatrice Speedway

Beatrice Speedway was once again a key event in the annual Homestead Days Celebration.

The track featured six classes of IMCA racing followed by a spectacular fireworks display staged by C-N-C Fireworks and Pyrotechnics. The fireworks show was sponsored by the Gage County Agricultural Society and the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce. The title sponsor for the evening of racing was Twin Rivers Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep with 88 participants on hand.

The evening began on a somber note as a moment of silence was held for former Beatrice Speedway driver and long-time racing enthusiast Tim Rogge, who passed away earlier in the week.

The Women for Racing were on hand for the weekly kid’s trophy presentation and the 50/50 raffle, which will benefit the driver’s point fund. One lucky fan was able to win $380.50 for the raffle.

In the Sport Modified class first heat, Beatrice driver Rick Rohr stormed from his fifth starting spot to take the win. The second heat saw Travis Runcie of Beatrice jump out front and was never challenged. The third heat saw Drake Bohlmeyer of Beatrice jump out front and went on to take the checkered flag.

In the A main feature race, Bohlmeyer started outside pole and quickly took the lead. He was then pressured by Marysville Kan. driver Greg Metz, who battled him side by side for several laps, but Bohlmeyer held om for the win.

“I can’t believe it, I’m speechless," said Drake Bohlmeyer after the race. "I just need to thank Johnny Saathoff and Jet racing for the opportunity to be here. If not for them, I wouldn’t be here."

In the Hobby stock class, Beatrice driver Jeff Watts won the first heat and fellow Beatrice driver Chad Borgman took the checkered flag in the second heat. Borgman dominated the feature race and was only briefly challenged by Beatrice driver Dillion Richards.

“I really wasn’t expecting to win, Borgman said. "I just drove hard and kept my line.”

The first heat of the Sport Compacts saw Beatrice driver Kaden Murray start on the outside pole position to take the lead and distance himself from the field for the win. The second heat featured an early battle between Beatrice drivers Coleton Williamson and Hallie Borgman, but Williamson was able to build a lead to secure the win. In the third heat, Wymore driver Kaylee Richard out-dueled Beatrice driver Michael Recker for the win.

In the feature race, Murray jumped out front and at the halfway point Williamson began to challenge. Murray had to exit the race due to mechanical troubles, which allowed Williamson to take the win. This was Williamson’s first feature win at Beatrice Speedway.

“I just held the top line," Williamson said. "The car felt good and I just did my work."

Rob Wagner of Lincoln took the win in both the heat and feature in the Modified Lite class. In the feature, he was pressured by Taylor Pollock of Sprague, who spun on the back stretch with three laps to go. This allowed Scott Naggatxz of Carter Laker, Iowa to challenge Wagner, but Wagner held on for the win.

Wagner said the win was good.

"It is great to be back at Beatrice Speedway," Wagner said. "It is home.”

In the Stock Car class first heat, Beatrice drivers Matt Frain and Jordan Grabouski battled side by side, but Fralin was able to take the win by a bumper. The second heat was dominated by Beatrice driver Kyle Vanover. He took the lead and was never challenged on his way to the checkered flag. In the feature race, it was all Vanover as he was able to get out front and secured the win.

The Modified fist heat saw a three car battle between Rising City driver Shawn Hiatt of Rising City, Bob Zoubek of Dorchester and Johnny Saathoff of Beatrice. With two laps to go, Zoubek took the lead and went on for the win. In the second heat, tight racing again took place as Mike Densberger of Lincoln battled Jordy Nelson of Marysville, Kan. Nelson proved too tough as he was able to distance himself from the field for the win.

The A main feature saw tight and exciting racing throughout the filed as drivers battled side by side swapping potions. Grabouski, starting from the back of the field, began to move to the front.

On lap 11, he took the lead but Zoubek stayed strong and continued to challenge. Saathoff and Osceola driver Dylan Smith joined the fray, which put three former IMCA National Champions in the top rif3 spots. Grabouski was able to hold on for his first regular season win of the tear.

“Bob (Zoubek) was fast and the 95 (Smith) came up through the field with me so I knew he was fast," Grabouski said.

There will be no races next week at the Speedway as the drivers, crews and fans will taker a mid-season break to celebrate the Independence Day holiday. After the conclusion of Friday's event, the point standings are as follows. In the Modified class, Grabouski is out in front of Saathoff by 12 points. Grabouski also leads the Stock Car class with a seven point lead over Vanover. Beatrice driver Lance Borgman holds an eight point lead over Greg Metz of Washington, Kan. in the Sport Modified class.

The Modified Lite class has a tight battle as Naggatz has a one point advantage over Wagner. In the Hobby Stock class, Taylor Huss of Fairbury has a four point advantage over Beatrice driver Dillion Richards. In the Sport Compacts, Kailee Richards has a sizable lead over the rest of the field.

A Feature results Modified 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 95 Dylan Smith 3) 5s Bob Zoubek 4) 21h Shane Hiatt 5) 96j Johnny Saathof 6) 3 Trey Duensing 7) 81 Mike Densberger 8) 50s Kale Smith 9) 4b Brandon Verbeek 10) 21 Josh Blumer SportMod 1) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 2) 76 Lance Borgman 3) 30 Greg Metz 4) 74 Rick Rohr 5) 0 Michael Sherwood 6) 25 Nick Snyder 7) 7 Lee Horky 8) 23 Steve Swarthout 9) 96 Gary Saathoff 10) 5h Shawn Hein Stock Car 1) 19 Kyle Vanover 2) 30 Jordan Grabouski 3) 64 Dusty Blake 4) 77 Jed Williams 5) 7 Matt Fralin 6) 76 Lance Borgman 7) 67 Darin Nelson 8) 50 Scott Smith 9) 17k Travis Patterson 10) 25 Austin West Hobby Stock 1) 20 Chad Borgman 2) 24r Dillon Richards 3) 41 Adam Wasserman 4) 69 Brendon Stigge 5) 6r Roy Armstrong 6) 00j John Martinez 7) 66 Jeff Watts 8) 3 Taylor Huss 9) 12 Michael Wade 10) 10 Fletcher Petersen Sport Compact 1) 00 Coleton Williamson 2) 84 Josh Black 3) 89 Dylan Crannell 4) 92c Shaye howe 5) 05h Hallie Borgman 6) 76 Tobey VanLaningham 7) 52 Nathan Wahlstrom 8) 32x Cody Wilbur 9) 22w Michael Recker 10) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer NML Mod Lite 1) 1r Rob Wagner 2) 54n Scott Naggatz 3) 14 Taylor Pollock 4) 4d Doug Pollock 5) 13 Andrea Wagner 6) x15 Paul Doran

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.