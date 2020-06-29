Racing finally resumes at Beatrice Speedway

Gary Laflin and Jason Kreft led them out of turn four with Jesse Perez and Trey Dunsing right behind. Laflin and Kreft battled for the lead and out of turn two, Laflin took the lead.

On the next lap, Jordan Grabouski had worked his way up through the pack and battled for the lead and took the lead on the back stretch. Eric Bartels took the second spot.

Laflin and Dunsing battled for the third spot. On lap five, Dunsing took the third spot and two laps later, he got a little high, caught the berm and rolled. He was OK.

On the restart Grabouski led them with Bartels right behind. The caution quickly came out for Perez when he spun. Grabouski brought them back to the green with Bartels right behind and on the next lap, coming out of turn four, Bartels took the lead with Grabouski and Jed Williams right behind.

With four laps to go, Grabouski pulled in and Williams took the second spot and Laflin in the third spot. Bartels got the win.

Sport compacts

Kaylee Diekman and Noah Boller led them out of turn four with Billy Mitchell and Kaden Murray right behind. Diekman and Boller battled for the lead and Drake Bohlmeyer made his way up through the pack and took the third spot with Josh Young in the fourth spot.