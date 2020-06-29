Racing finally resumes at Beatrice Speedway

Racing is back
After months of cancellations and postponements due to weather and the COVID-19 virus, Beatrice Speedway was finally humming again Friday night.
It was the first races of the season at the Speeday and they got them in just before another system of rainy weather moved in.
Nick Lindlbad of Beatrice was able to win the Sports Compacts A Feature, finishing ahead Noah Boller and Drake Bohlmeyer of Beatrice and Kaylee Diekman of Beatrice.
Dillon Richards of Beatrice won the Hobby Stock A Feature ahead of John Martinez of Beatrice, Taylor Huss of Fairbury and Roy Armstrong of Beatrice.
In the Sports Mods A Feature, Adam Armstrong of Beatrice finished head of Jarred Hackler of Juniata, Lee Horky of Fairbury and Lance Borgman of Beatrice.
Eric Bartels of Plymouth won the Stock Car A Feature ahead of Jed Williams of Shickley, Gary Laflin of Beatrice and John Meyer of Odell.
In the first Modified A Feature of the year at Beatrice Speedway, Mark Leiting of Lincoln finished ahead of Jordy Nelson of Marysville, Kan., Shane Hiatt of Rising City and Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice.
There will be no races this Friday due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Stock Car
Gary Laflin and Jason Kreft led them out of turn four with Jesse Perez and Trey Dunsing right behind. Laflin and Kreft battled for the lead and out of turn two, Laflin took the lead.
On the next lap, Jordan Grabouski had worked his way up through the pack and battled for the lead and took the lead on the back stretch. Eric Bartels took the second spot.
Laflin and Dunsing battled for the third spot. On lap five, Dunsing took the third spot and two laps later, he got a little high, caught the berm and rolled. He was OK.
On the restart Grabouski led them with Bartels right behind. The caution quickly came out for Perez when he spun. Grabouski brought them back to the green with Bartels right behind and on the next lap, coming out of turn four, Bartels took the lead with Grabouski and Jed Williams right behind.
With four laps to go, Grabouski pulled in and Williams took the second spot and Laflin in the third spot. Bartels got the win.
Sport compacts
Kaylee Diekman and Noah Boller led them out of turn four with Billy Mitchell and Kaden Murray right behind. Diekman and Boller battled for the lead and Drake Bohlmeyer made his way up through the pack and took the third spot with Josh Young in the fourth spot.
Boller took the lead with Diekman in the second spot and they continued to battle back and forth for the lead. With seven laps to go, Nick Lindblad had made his way up through the pack and took the third spot and then battled for the lead with Diekman and Boller.
With five laps to go, Lindblad took the lead and Boller took the second spot. Diekman and Boller battled for the third and fourth spot. Lindblad held off Boller for the win.
Sport Mods
Adam Armstrong and Andrew Whitmore lead them out of turn four with Jarred Hackler and Mike Sherwood behind. Armstrong quickly took the lead, but the yellow came out .
On the restart, Armstrong and Hackler led them out of turn four and Armstrong quickly took the lead before the caution came out again for a couple of spun cars in turn two and turn four. On the restart, Armstrong led them out of turn four with Hackler and Lee Horky right behind. Lance Borgman moved up into the fourth spot.
On lap six, Horky and Borgman battled for the fourth spot and the caution came out for Whitmore when he spun. Armstrong led them out of turn four with Hackler, Horky and Borgman right behind and Taylor Metz hadworked his way up through the pack to the fourth spot. Metz then got spun and the caution came out once more.
Armstrong led them out of turn four with Hackler, Horky and Borgman right behind and the caution came out again for Zachary Kucera when he spun. Armstrong led them out of turn four with Hackler, Horky and Borgman right behind and Trevor Baker had made his way through the pack to take the fifth spot.
Hackler and Horky battled for the second spot for the next several laps and then the caution came out with four laps to go. Armstrong led them out of turn four with Hackler and Horky battling for the second spot and Borgman was right behind them. Armstrong built up a several car-length lead and got the win.
Hobby Stock
Dillon Richards and John Martinez led them out of turn four with Shelby Thernes, Michael Wade, Taylor Huss and Jeff Watts right behind. Coming down the front stretch, Thernes and Watts got together and they both get up on the front stretch wall. Both hit the turn one entrance and then both rolled and ended up on the roof of their cars. Both drivers were OK.
It forced a total restart of the race and Richards and Martinez led them out of turn four with Jesse Vanlaningham right behind. Richards quickly took the lead and Martinez and Vanlaningham battled for the second spot.
On lap two, Vanlaningham took the second spot. On lap seven Vanlaningham tried to get around Richards for the next several laps doing slide jobs, but didn’t get around him and with six laps to go, Vanlaningham got a flat tire and had to pull in. That moved Martinez to the second spot and Richards got the win.
Mods
Bob Zoubek and Brandon Spanjer lead them out of turn four with Mark Leiting and Johnny Saathoff right behind. Leiting quickly took the lead with Zoubek in the second spot.
On the second lap, Shane Hiatt took the third spot and on the third lap, Hiatt took the second spot. On lap five, Jordy Nelson took the third spot and Jordan Grabouski took the fourth spot.
Leiting and Hiatt battled for the lead for the next six laps and Nelson and Grabouski were right behind. With three laps to go, it was a three way battle for the lead between Leiting, Hiatt and Nelson and Leiting held them off for the win.
