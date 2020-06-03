Racing set to begin on June 19th

Beatrice Speedway will finally be able to get its season started later this month.
Track officials announced that they plan to begin the racing season on June 19, but fans can expect changes from what they may be used to.
Fans will not be required to wear a mask upon entry, but they are encouraging people to do so if their health is compromised, or if they feel safer doing so.
Beatrice Speedway officials are asking that people not attend the races if they have any signs or symptoms of illness.
All areas at the track will be marked in accordance with the social distancing guidelines put in play by the state and local health officials. If fans don't follow those guidelines, they may risk being asked to leave.
Due to social distancing guidelines, seating in the stands will be limited. The track reserves the right to refuse entry if they meet capacity.
Also, due to the ever changing nature of the guidelines put in place due to COVID-19, the ability to race will be monitored on a weekly basis. Beatrice Speedway will continue to upate the public via their website and Facebook page.
All general admission tickets for the races will be $12.
The capacity of the Speedway will be about 600 people. After the grandstand seats are sold out, a limited number of pit passes will be sold and people will be able to watch from the pit area -- similar to how they do it at the trailer races during the Gage County Fair.
Groups of six will be allowed to sit together and there will have to be six feet of distance between groups. Also, every other row will be closed off. There will be representatives at the races helping people find their seats.
Beatrice Speedway race director Derek Fralin said his gut tells him that when they resume on June 19th, it will be a hot ticket.
"I think we are going to have a lot of people trying to get a limited amount of seats," Fralin said. "So I would highly recommend people getting there early if they want to see the races. I also think we'll have a higher car turnout because a lot of the other tracks around the area won't be open by that time."
The late start of the racing season has been due to the COVID-19 virus. It forced the cancellation of Spring Nationals, which was scheduled to take place in March. The start of the regular season was supposed to begin on May 1.
