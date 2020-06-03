Racing set to begin on June 19th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beatrice Speedway will finally be able to get its season started later this month.

Track officials announced that they plan to begin the racing season on June 19, but fans can expect changes from what they may be used to.

Fans will not be required to wear a mask upon entry, but they are encouraging people to do so if their health is compromised, or if they feel safer doing so.

Beatrice Speedway officials are asking that people not attend the races if they have any signs or symptoms of illness.

All areas at the track will be marked in accordance with the social distancing guidelines put in play by the state and local health officials. If fans don't follow those guidelines, they may risk being asked to leave.

Due to social distancing guidelines, seating in the stands will be limited. The track reserves the right to refuse entry if they meet capacity.

Also, due to the ever changing nature of the guidelines put in place due to COVID-19, the ability to race will be monitored on a weekly basis. Beatrice Speedway will continue to upate the public via their website and Facebook page.

All general admission tickets for the races will be $12.