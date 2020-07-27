Richards, Smith win Beatrice Speedway A Features

Dillon Richards and Dylan Smith were two of five A Feature winners Friday night at Beatrice Speedway.
Smith of Osceola won the Stock Car A feature while Richards of Beatrice was victorious in the Sport Compact A Feature.
Anthony Roth of Columbus picked up his second straight IMCA Modified A Feature win Friday night at Beatrice Speedway while Adam Armstrong won for the second consecutive week in the Sports Modified A Feature.
Drake Bohlmeyer of Beatrice was the Sport Compact A Feature winner.
Sport Compact
Kaylee Diekman and Kayden Murray led them out of turn four with Shaye Howe, Nathan Wahlstrom, and Josh Young right behind. Wahlstrom quickly took the lead on the front stretch and Diekman took the second spot and Brock Ackerman took the third spot and Justin Brown took the fourth spot.
On lap two, Ackerman took the second spot and Brown and Drake Bohlmeyer battled for the third spot. On lap four, Bohlmeyer took the third spot and Diekman took the fourth spot.
They stayed in that order until there was six laps to go when Bohlmeyer took the second spot and Diekman took the third spot. Wahlstrom built up more than a half a straightaway lead to get the win.
After tech, though, Wahlstrom had to give up the win due to him being DQ’d, so Bohlmeyer got the win.
Sport Mods
Craig Evers and Mark Saathoff led them out of turn four with Rich Rohr, Andrew Whitmore, Gary Saathoff, Adam Vrbka and Lee Horky right behind. Mark Saathoff quickly took the lead with Rohr, Craig Evers and Adam Armstrong quickly making his way up through the pack.
On lap two, Armstrong took the third spot while Vrbka took the fourth spot. On lap six, Rohr took the lead and and Armstrong took the second spot. The caution came out for Shawn Hein when he spun.
Rohr led them out of turn four with Armstrong and Horky right behind and on the next lap, coming out of turn four, Armstrong took the lead. Lance Borgman had worked his way up through the pack and on lap eight, took the fourth spot. With nine laps to go, Borgman took the third spot.
With three laps to go, Rohr and Borgman battled for the second spot and out of turn two, Borgman took the second spot. Armstrong had built up more than a half track lead and got the win.
Stock Car
Matt Fralin and Kyle Vanover led them out of turn four and Vanover quickly took the lead with Ben Bogle, John Meyer, Dusty Blake, Dylan Smith and Eric Bartels right behind. Blake, Bartels and Smith battled for the third spot.
They all got around Fralin and then battled for the second spot. Smith took the second spot and on the next lap the caution came out for John Meyer, Matt Fralin, Benji Legg, Dana Rasmussen and Cade Richards when they got together in turn three and four.
Vanover brought them out of turn four with Smith, Bartels and Blake right behind. On lap six, the caution came out for Jesse Perez when he spun. Vanover led them out of turn four while Smith, Bartels, Blake and Jed Williams battled for the fourth spot. With ten laps to go, Williams took the fourth spot and on the next lap, the caution came out again for Perez when he spun.
Vanover brought them out of turn four with Smith, Bartels and Williams right behind. Vanover and Smith battled for the lead for the next several laps and with four laps to go, Smith took the lead on the backstretch and got the win.
Hobby Stock
Ryan Roschewski and Kile Casteel led them out of turn four with Travis Blyth and Jeff Watts behind. Roschewski led the first lap. Taylor Huss made his way up through the pack and took the third spot and got around Nick Ronnebaum.
On the backstretch, he took the lead and Brendon Stigge took the second spot with Roschewski and Chad Borgman in the fourth spot. On lap seven, Richards made his way up through the pack and took the fourth spot and on the backstretch, he took the third spot.
Going into turn four, Roy Armstrong spun and collected Michael Wade, Nick Ronnebaum, Ryan Gilland and Jake Harms. After the red flag, Huss had a flat and had to go into the pits and got it changed, which moved Stigge into the lead.
Stigge leads them out of turn four with Richards, Roschewski and Borgman right behind. With nine laps to go Borgman took the third spot. With four laps to go, Richards took the lead and held off Stigge for the win.
Mods
Kale Smith and Aaron Pella led them out of turn four and the caution quickly came out as Anthony Roth and Jordan Grabouski got together and spun in turn two, forcing a total restart.
Smith and Pella led them out of turn four with Trey Duensing and Johnny Saathoff right behind. Pella took the lead with Johnny Saathoff right behind. Shane Hiatt made his way up through the pack and took the third spot.
On lap three, Johnny Saathoff took the lead and Hiatt took the second spot with Pella in the third spot and Hiatt in the fourth spot. On lap six, Roth took the fourth spot and two laps later, Roth and Hiatt battled for the second spot. Roth took the second spot on the backstretch.
On lap nine, Roth took the lead and Hiatt took the second spot. On the next lap, the caution came out for Johnny Saathoff when he got a flat. Roth led them out of turn four with Hiatt Jaxon Saathoff and Duensing right behind.
With seven laps to go, Jordy Nelson took the fourth spot. With two laps to go, the caution comes out for Mike Densberger when he spun. Roth led them out of turn four with Hiatt, Jaxon Saathoff and Nelson right behind. On the backstretch, Jaxon Saathoff took the second spot, but Roth held him off for the win.
