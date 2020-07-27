Richards, Smith win Beatrice Speedway A Features

Stigge leads them out of turn four with Richards, Roschewski and Borgman right behind. With nine laps to go Borgman took the third spot. With four laps to go, Richards took the lead and held off Stigge for the win.

Mods

Kale Smith and Aaron Pella led them out of turn four and the caution quickly came out as Anthony Roth and Jordan Grabouski got together and spun in turn two, forcing a total restart.

Smith and Pella led them out of turn four with Trey Duensing and Johnny Saathoff right behind. Pella took the lead with Johnny Saathoff right behind. Shane Hiatt made his way up through the pack and took the third spot.

On lap three, Johnny Saathoff took the lead and Hiatt took the second spot with Pella in the third spot and Hiatt in the fourth spot. On lap six, Roth took the fourth spot and two laps later, Roth and Hiatt battled for the second spot. Roth took the second spot on the backstretch.

On lap nine, Roth took the lead and Hiatt took the second spot. On the next lap, the caution came out for Johnny Saathoff when he got a flat. Roth led them out of turn four with Hiatt Jaxon Saathoff and Duensing right behind.

With seven laps to go, Jordy Nelson took the fourth spot. With two laps to go, the caution comes out for Mike Densberger when he spun. Roth led them out of turn four with Hiatt, Jaxon Saathoff and Nelson right behind. On the backstretch, Jaxon Saathoff took the second spot, but Roth held him off for the win.

