Rick Windham’s 2020 Christmas Wish List

Hybridlight Solar Light – This is a very interesting little light. It is a small puck-style light that weighs seven ounces and fits in the palm of your hand, or expand to be a 5.3-inch tall lantern. It puts out 150 lumens of light and can run for 40 hours on a charge. The manufacturer says it can hold a charge for seven years. I haven’t had it that long (only about eight mouths) and it is still charged. It can be charged from any light source via a built-in solar panel or through a USB connection. You can also use it to charge things like your mobile devices with the USB cable too. Cost will be about $40.

NEBO High Brite 6000 – This light is more of an idea for your garage or a shed that has electricity, or if you have a generator running 120-Volt power to your blind…it is pretty cool! When I first took it out of the box it looked like some low earth orbit satellite you’d put up to track game. It is actually a three panel LED light that will light up your world! Think of your garage…many garage door openers have a 60 watt bulb in them. A 60 watt bulb gives off about 800-900 lumens (why we had to change from watts to lumens I can’t figure out) and that is a rather dim light at night. This NEBO light has 6000 lumens, many times the amount of light and help you see and not ricochet your shin off a trailer hitch! Cost is about $35.