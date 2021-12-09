Rick Windham’s 2021 Christmas Wish List

It is time for my 2021 Christmas Wish List to help you with your final holiday shopping tasks. One goal I had this year was to tell you where you could find items you could put your hands on…no supply chain issues. Wherever possible, I try to avoid having to order on-line. I want you to be able to walk out of the store with the gift you were looking for in your hand!

For the last 23 years, this annual column has become quite popular with many readers. It’s also unique because it is the only column of the year where I provide the same information for all the publications I work with. Everyone who reads my columns should know about these items!

As I’ve said in the past, this is a list of items that I have had the opportunity to field test over the last year. Each item has survived the abuse of my hunting, fishing and camping trips. As my Dad, the Ol’ Marine, would say, “Boy, you could tear the horns off a goat if I gave you one!” The very fact that a product can survive a few of trips with me says something. If a product can endure my use in the field, most people can get years of service out of it!

Most importantly, before I recommend that you spend any of your hard-earned money on a product, I want to make sure it works the way it is supposed to and that it can endure the rigors of the outdoors. These items are not arranged in any particular order. By virtue of them being on this list, they are good. All these items are worth a look. Three things that every outdoor enthusiast needs are knives, lights and a way to make a fire…we’ll start there.

Button Lamps

Anywhere you need to light up, these button lamps will do it. They are roughly a 1 ¼-inch diameter, ½-inch thick button with a peel and stick back. Put them in your tackle box, tool shed, hunting blind, under your pickup bed topper, in the back of your gun vault…anywhere you need some light! For their size, I am impressed at the amount of light you get out of them. You can find them at Menards. Cost is about $4

TentBrightz

These are small, about 2-inches long, button operated LED lights that you can hang on your tent guy wires so you can see them in the dark. They are not real bright, but you can see them from quite a ways off. I have also used them when fishing to provide me with enough light to tie my knots. I’m sure you can think of more uses. A two-pack of these lights at Walmart will cost you about $5

LitezAll All-in-One Lantern and Flashlight

This is a handy little light that you can keep charged up by plugging it into a USB port. My pickup has a USB port on the dash, so it stays plugging in there. The power cable is 13 -inches long so you can look around the cab of your vehicle without unplugging it. When you do unplug it, it has more than 10 hours of run time. It has a High and Low beam mode and comes with a clip that you can use to hang it where you need the light. You can find this at Menards. Cost is $3.

LitezAll Remote Control Color Changing PortABulb

This is another very cool light that stays cool to the touch. It is designed to look like a traditional light bulb that comes with a remote to turn it on/off from over 10 feet away. I initially bought this to be a light inside my tents. I could carry the remote with me and turn on the light in the tent a couple of steps away. It works great! It has two brightness levels with a white bulb and 12 different colors you can choose from independently. The light bulb is powered by three AAA batteries; the remote is powered by a CR2025 button battery. The remote has two timer settings, 4 hour and 8 hour. I have a grandson who is almost two and loves to push buttons. I think I know where another one of these items will go! You can find it at Walmart. Cost is $10.

Skeeter-Hawk Touch Zapper

This will probably need to be an Internet purchase. It is a unique patio light than also acts as a bug zapper. It has a very realistic looking flame but it stays cool to the touch. It comes with a three pole set so you can stick it in the ground along your patio or walkway. I’ve used it as a night light in the center of my camps. It is also solar powered so you don’t need to worry about batteries. This is the last light on this list, but I saved the best until last! The Skeeter-Hawk Torch Zapper costs $50.

Ozark Trail Fixed Blade Knife

This is a small, but very handy knife to have around camp. It has a 3-inch blade, a 4-inch rubberized handle that you can really grip and a plastic sheath that you feel the knife clip into so you know it is secure. I like this a lot and use it a lot in camp. You can find it at Walmart. Cost is $5

Guidesman Deerfield Knife

Any hunter you have on your list will like this one. It is a stainless steel folding, lock-back knife that has both a 3 ¼-inch drop pint blade with a gut hook and a 3 ½-inch saw blade in one package. It comes with a heavy duty nylon case that you can carry on your belt. You can find this item at Menards. The cost is $10.

Spyder Serrated Blade Sharpener

Many knives made today have a serrated edge on the blade. These serrations work well, but they are difficult to sharpen. This tool takes care of that. It is built with three different bevels to match the width and depth of the serrations and has a hook sharpener, plus it can be used by archers for hunting broadheads. It is roughly a ¾-inch by 4-inch rod that can be easily carried in your pocket. It has a chain on it that would allow you to attach it to a key chain, etc. It is made by Lansky, one of the better names in sharpening tools. Cost is about $6. Looks for one at Scheel’s, Bass Pro or Cabela’s.

Bic EZ Reach Lighter

I always carry a lighter, even when I’m not out in the field. Being able to make a fire at any time is a prerequisite for being able to call yourself and outdoors person. It is built just like a cigarette lighter, but is has a 1 1/2- inch extension where the flame comes out. That little extra reach will let you light a lantern, candle or campfire without having your hands right at the point of ignition. Safety First! I picked this item up at Walmart. Cost is about $3.

Zippo Emergency Fire Kit

This item is exactly what it says it is…a way to make fire in an emergency! It has a striking wheel and flint on top and casts quite a shower of sparks. The unit has a waterproof compartment in which you put your combustible material. It comes with five small rolls of paper-like material that you can unfold to have some tender. I soaked my tender in WD-40 to make them a little easier to light in bad conditions. This rig now has a permanent place in my hunting gear! I found this item at Walmart for $5.

Ozark Trail Water Bottle

Having something to carry water in is essential for being in the outdoors, especially in hot weather. This is a 16 ounce silicone bottle made for hot or cold liquids. It is collapsible to save space. It’s pretty slick! It has a stainless steel cap and a good seal. I haven’t had it leak yet. It comes with a small metal carabineer so you can clip it on your pack or belt. Walmart has this back in there camping section. Cost is $4.

Ozark Trail Tea Pot

I like hot tea, but making tea in the camp coffee pot just doesn’t seem right. I found the perfect solution in an Ozark Trail one quart, stainless steel tea pot. It is very light weight and it has a nice whistle to it to tell you when the hot water is ready. Walmart carries this item and the cost is $10.

Collapsible Seat

Have you ever needed a place to sit in camp, but nothing looked comfortable? This next item is a telescopic folding stool. In its closed position it looks like fat Frisbee or some kind of throwable life preserver. You grab the finger holes in the top and bottom, twist it and pull it apart to open it, then twist it the other way to close it. It is 10-inches in diameter and 3-inches thick when closed, but opens to 18-inches tall. It is a good height to use in a blind or for sitting around the campfire. It doesn’t weigh much and is very portable. You can find this one at Menards. Cost is $11.

ClampTite Tool

This may be my favorite item on this year’s list. It is a custom clamp making tool. It makes a clamp that is up to 10 times stronger and 90 percent lighter than the radiator hose clamp you may normally use. It may be the only type of clamp that puts pressure on your hose/fitting for a full 360 degree seal with no flat spots. If you are familiar with aircraft and auto racing maintenance, this is the kind of clamp they use to secure hoses. The ClampTite tool provides a way to tighten wires wrapped around an object and then lock it in place. As soon as I got this I wrapped new ends on three garden hoses. I don’t think I’ll have to worry about leaks on them again. It can be used with various sizes of wires, eliminating space and strength issues often encountered with screw-operated worm-gear type clamps. You make a custom clamp that can be any size, any shape and can be used anywhere! This is now a permanent park of my tool kit. This will probably need to be an Internet purchase item. Go to www.clamptitetools.com and check it out. They currently have a special running now where you get the tool, four different gauges of wire and a zippered case for $130.

Merry Christmas!

