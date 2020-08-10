Saathoff picks up first win of the season

Vanover led them out of turn four with Bartels, Fralin and Colton Miller all right behind. On lap nine, the caution came out for Jeff Ingersoll when he spun. Vanover led them out of turn four while Bartels, Fralin.

Legg had made it up through the pack to the fourth spot. On the backstretch, he took the third spot. On the next lap, Phelps took the fourth spot. It stayed in that order and Vanover built up a several car-length lead for the win.

Mods

Brandon Spanjer and Scott Smith led them out of turn four with Johnny Saathoff, Shane Hiatt, Jordy Nelson, Jordan Grabouski and Anthony Roth all right behind. Spanjer quickly took the lead with Johnny Saathoff, Nelson and Roth right behind.

On the next lap, the caution came out for Smith when he was spun and Roth was sent to the back of the pack. Spanjer led them out of turn four with Johnny Saathoff, Nelson, Hiatt and Grabouski right behind.

The caution quickly came out for Nick Snyder and Spanjer, who had a piece of metal hanging from the back of his car and was sent into the pits to get it removed. That made Johnny Saathoff the leader. Johnny Saathoff led them out of turn four with Nelson, Grabouski and Hiatt right behind.