Saathoff picks up first win of the season

Johhny Saathoff picked up his first win of the season Friday night at Beatrice Speedway.
Saathoff held off Jordy Nelson to claim the checkered flag in the IMCA Modified A Feature. Jake Harms also picked up his first win of the year in the Hobby Stock A Feature.
In the Sports Mods A Feature, Trevor Baker picked up his first career A Feature win while Kyle Vanover was once again victorious in the Stock Car A Feature.
In the Compact A Feature, Josh Black was able to claim the checkered flag.
Sport Compact
Ronda Mews and Nathan Wahlstrom led them out of turn four with Justin Brown, Kaylee Diekman, Josh Young and Josh Black right behind. Wahlstrom quickly took the lead on the front stretch while Diekman took the second spot and Young and black in the third and fourth spot.
On the next lap, Diekman and Black battled for the second spot and Drake Bohlmeyer took the third spot while Young was in the fourth spot. Black got around Diekman for the second spot.
On lap three, Black, Wahlstrom and Diekman all battled for the lead but Black took the lead coming out of turn two while Diekman took the second spot. On lap five, the caution came out for debris.
Black led them out of turn four with Diekman, Wahlstrom, Bohlmeyer and Nathan Lindblad all right behind. Diekman and Bohlmeyer battled for the second spot all the way around the track, but Diekman kept the second spot with Bohlmeyer in the third spot and Lindblad in the fourth spot.
With a few laps left, Lindblad tried to get around Bohlmeyer but couldn’t make it stick and Bohlmeyer held the third spot. Black had a several car-length lead and got the win.
Sport Mods
Andrew Whitmore and Craig Evers led them out of turn four with Mark Saathoff, Gary Saathoff, Rick Rohr and Trevor Baker all behind. Whitmore took the lead with Evers, Gary Saathoff and Baker all right behind. Gary Saathoff took the second spot.
On lap two, the caution came out for David Sherwood, Dana Deeke and Randy Fox as they got together in turn three and spun. Whitmore led them out of turn four with Gary Saathoff and Baker right behind. Baker took the second spot coming out of turn two.
Tyler Nerud had made it up through the pack and took the third spot to battle with Gary Saathoff. Nerud took the third spot and on lap five, the caution came out for a spun car. Whitmore led them out of turn four with Baker, Nerud, Saathoff and Rick Rohr all right behind.
Nerud and Baker battled for the second spot, but Baker helds off Nerud and on the next lap, Nerud got on a run and got around Baker and took the lead coming out of turn four. Baker battled back and on the next lap, he took the lead coming out of turn four. Lance Borgman had made his way up through the pack and took the fifth spot.
With nine laps to go, Borgman got around Rohr for the fourth spot and on the next lap, Borgman took the third spot. With four laps to go, Greg Metz took the fifth spot from Rohr. On the last lap, Whitmore and Metz battled for the fourth spot and Metz took the fourth spot. Baker had built up a nice lead and got his first ever win.
Hobby Stock
Jake Harms and Travis Blythe led them out of turn four with Ryan Roschewski, Neil Pella and Ryan Gilland right behind. Harms took the lead and Blythe and Roschewski battled for the second spot.
On the next lap, Roschewski took the second spot while Gilland, Pella and Michael Wade all battled for the fourth spot. Pella took the fourth spot. The caution came out for Ian Roschewski. Harms led them out of turn four with R. Roschewski, Pella, Nick Ronnebaum and Taylor Huss all right behind.
R. Roschewski took the second spot and Huss took the third spot while Pella was in the fourth spot. On lap five, Huss took the second spot and Roy Armstrong had made his way up through the pack to the fifth spot. With 10 laps to go, the caution came out for Wade when he spun in turn three.
Harms led them out of turn four with Huss, R. Roschewski, Pella and Armstrong right behind. Armstrong took the fourth spot on the backstretch and on the next lap, Huss took the second spot on the front stretch.
Brendon Stigge had made his way up through the pack to the fifth spot and tried to get around Armstrong, but Armstrong held him off. With six laps to go, the caution came out for Adam Wasserman and Blythe when they got together and spun.
Harms led them out of turn four with Huss, R. Roschewski, Armstrong and Stigge all right behind. Stigge got around Armstrong and Huss and took the third spot.
On the next lap, Harms, R. Roschewski and Stigge all battled for the lead coming out of turn two but Stigge got a little high and Harms kept the lead with R. Roschewski keeping the second spot and Huss keeping the third spot. Harms held off R. Roschewski for the win.
Stock Cars
Matt Fralin and Kyle Vanover led them out of turn four with Vanover quickly taking the lead. Cade Richards took the second spot and Fralin was in the third spot. Benji Legg and Eric Bartels battled for the fourth spot. On the next lap, Bartels took the fourth spot.
On lap two, Bartels took the third spot. On lap four, the caution came out for Tanner Hauger when he spun. Vanover led them out of turn four with Richards, Bartels and Tylor Phelps behind.
On the next lap, Bartels took the second spot and battled with Vanover for the lead. Vanover held him off and Phelps took the third spot. On the next lap, coming out of turn three, Richards got loose and spun and collected Phelps and Legg, who tried to avoid them but couldn’t.
Vanover led them out of turn four with Bartels, Fralin and Colton Miller all right behind. On lap nine, the caution came out for Jeff Ingersoll when he spun. Vanover led them out of turn four while Bartels, Fralin.
Legg had made it up through the pack to the fourth spot. On the backstretch, he took the third spot. On the next lap, Phelps took the fourth spot. It stayed in that order and Vanover built up a several car-length lead for the win.
Mods
Brandon Spanjer and Scott Smith led them out of turn four with Johnny Saathoff, Shane Hiatt, Jordy Nelson, Jordan Grabouski and Anthony Roth all right behind. Spanjer quickly took the lead with Johnny Saathoff, Nelson and Roth right behind.
On the next lap, the caution came out for Smith when he was spun and Roth was sent to the back of the pack. Spanjer led them out of turn four with Johnny Saathoff, Nelson, Hiatt and Grabouski right behind.
The caution quickly came out for Nick Snyder and Spanjer, who had a piece of metal hanging from the back of his car and was sent into the pits to get it removed. That made Johnny Saathoff the leader. Johnny Saathoff led them out of turn four with Nelson, Grabouski and Hiatt right behind.
It stayed in that order until eight laps to go when Brandon Verbeek spun. Johnny Saathoff led them out of turn four with Nelson, Grabouski and Hiatt behind. Nelson tried to take the lead, but Johnny Saathoff held him off. Jared Hoefelman had made his way up through the pack and battled with Hiatt for the next couple of laps.
With five laps to go, Hoefelman took the fourth spot and Jaxon Saathoff had made his way up through the pack and was in the sixth spot. On the next lap, Jaxon Saathoff took the fifth spot.
On the last lap, Jaxon Saathoff got around Hoefelman to take the fourth spot. Johnny Saathoff held off Nelson for the win.
For full results from Beatrice Speedway Friday night, see Wednesday's Daily Sun
