Sandhills cranes have arrived in Nebraska

OK…if you need an excuse to get out of the house and take a little road trip, here is a good one.
Sandhill cranes have arrived in central and western Nebraska as part of their annual northward migration to their nesting sites.
This migration of Sandhill cranes is literally a world-class event, on par with the migration of wildebeests on the Serengeti in Africa. Few places on earth see such a concentration of a single species in such a limited geographical area. In our case, that area is roughly Alda to Hershey North Platte along the Platte and South Platte rivers.
One of the most commented upon attributes of these majestic birds is their sound. The sound of Sandhill crane is quite unusual. Most people that hear it claim that it sounds like nothing else they are familiar with. The call of the Sandhill Crane is truly unique in the animal kingdom.
No other bird or animal sounds like it! It is a loud, rolling, rattling sound and has a trumpet-like quality to it. It is difficult to imitate but it can be heard up to 2.5 miles away…yes, they have done studies on it! The sound made by Sandhill cranes is due to its anatomy.
Anyone who has seen a crane has noticed that they are big birds! They have a long legs, a big body with a deep chest and a long neck. It is the neck of these birds and their windpipe that contribute to their unique sound.
You would assume that by having a long neck the bird would have a long windpipe or trachea. But this is literally half the story. Within the chest of Sandhill cranes the trachea coils behind the sternum. This extra length of the trachea allows the voice of the crane to have a lower pitch and harmonics that add richness to the tone. In the Sandhill crane, the trachea enters the chest area and makes a couple of loops before it connects with the lungs.
What you “see” when you look at a crane is a long neck that may account for 15 to 20 inches of trachea and another 6-inches in the chest. But with the loops that the windpipe forms in the chest, it stretches out the total length to 50-inches or more. And remember…this 50-plus inches of windpipe is in a bird that only stands four feet tall!
A trombone gets a lower tone by making the tubes which the air passes through longer. The same thing is happening with the air in a crane and from that we get to hear the low tones the birds make.
Nature fascinates me. I’m sure that is one reason I followed my interests and became a biologist.
If you enjoy nature, you can’t help but take pleasure in seeing, and now hearing the cranes.
Keep It Up
Did you know that every time you buy a box of ammunition, a rifle, shotgun, pistol or new fishing tackle, wildlife in America benefits? It’s true!
Everyone who hunts or fishes contributes to a system that has supported wildlife populations of both game and non-game species for the last 81 years. It has been one of the few successful government programs to be conceived.
Contributions made to the Pittman-Robertson account come from an 11-percent excise tax paid on sporting goods. This payment has generated about $12 billion for wildlife conservation since 1939. The input for 2018 (the most recent year for which the numbers have been tallied) is over $600 million, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
When you buy new sporting gear you are helping wildlife and outdoor recreation! Keep up the good work everyone!