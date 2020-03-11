Sandhills cranes have arrived in Nebraska

You would assume that by having a long neck the bird would have a long windpipe or trachea. But this is literally half the story. Within the chest of Sandhill cranes the trachea coils behind the sternum. This extra length of the trachea allows the voice of the crane to have a lower pitch and harmonics that add richness to the tone. In the Sandhill crane, the trachea enters the chest area and makes a couple of loops before it connects with the lungs.

What you “see” when you look at a crane is a long neck that may account for 15 to 20 inches of trachea and another 6-inches in the chest. But with the loops that the windpipe forms in the chest, it stretches out the total length to 50-inches or more. And remember…this 50-plus inches of windpipe is in a bird that only stands four feet tall!

A trombone gets a lower tone by making the tubes which the air passes through longer. The same thing is happening with the air in a crane and from that we get to hear the low tones the birds make.

Nature fascinates me. I’m sure that is one reason I followed my interests and became a biologist.

If you enjoy nature, you can’t help but take pleasure in seeing, and now hearing the cranes.

