Kevin Schmidt will be inducted into the Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame this Friday night.

The driver from Fairbury began racing in the early 1980’s and into the late 1990’s.

“I always had a need for speed so I decided to do it somewhere off the street so I wouldn’t get into any trouble,” quipped Schmidt.

He began in the flyer class, moved into the Pro-Am class before his final move into the Modifieds.

“The people that helped get us going were amazing,” Schmidt said.

He said that some of his favorite memories were going to other area tracks including Deshler, Belleville, and Marietta.

“It was always great because you met so many good people," he said. "There are no better fans than race fans. That goes from small time to big time such as NASCAR. It is all cool and that just is how it works in racing.”

Schmidt recalled several good memories traveling to Belleville.

“I think we won every time we went there," he said. "It was cool they paid in cash. We got the envelope full of money and it was like -- great we can buy tires.”

Schmidt said that once he started winning, things changed for him.

“We were getting our motors claimed like every week," he said. "I didn’t have the money to buy that many new motors, but somehow, we got it done.”

He said at times he worked two and three jobs to support his racing.

He shared that on really hot nights, he had difficulty staying awake while waiting to go out for his race.

“If there was an accident or red flag, I would fall asleep," he said. "There was one time a track official came and knocked on the car to wake me up and told me get out to the track.”

Schmidt left racing to be more involved in the family business, Schmidt Inc. He said that he bought the business from his father in 2010. The business began 55 years ago.

“We hauled milk from farms seven days a week, 365 days a year,” he said.

He said that he was always supported by his wife Monica and three sons Dustin, Nathan, and Devin.

Schmidt said he is flattered and honored to be going into the Hall of Fame.

“It really caught me off guard," he said. "It is really a good feeling."

He said that the other inductees this year--Rudy Blake and Mike Heideman-- were both good drivers and really good friends.

"It just goes back to what I was saying about the racing community is, everyone was amazing," Schmidt said. "I don’t regret one minute.”

Schmidt stays active in racing at the Jefferson County Speedway, saying: “Whatever they need I try to make it happen. They have a good thing going and I hope they can keep it going.”