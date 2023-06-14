Southeast Community College is set to host the annual Dan Johnson Southeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game on Friday.
The game will be held a the Truman Center on the campus of SCC at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The approximate boundaries for the all-star games are Highway 81 to the West, Highways 2 and 6 to the North, the Iowa/Nebraska/Missouri border to the East and the Kansas border to the South.
The teams are divided by Highway 77 and will be identified as the Blue and Red Teams. Over eighty high schools were invited to make nominations for the squads.
Each team was chosen by nominations submitted by the Southeast Nebraska coaches. The nominations were then screened by this year's all-star coaches and selected players were sent invitations to play in the games.
The Red Team will be coached by Emily Restau of Milford and assisted by Kim Roberts of Tri County.
The Blue Team will be coached by Allison Haines of Falls City and assisted by Tim Hedger of Johnson County Central.
The Southeast Nebraska All-Star basketball games, which are traditionally played on Saturday night, will not be played this year.
Rosters
Red Team
Maddie Baxa, Sutton
Allison Davies, Fairbury
Malory Dickson, BDS
Josie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan
Gracie Kircher, Norris
Olivia Nichols, Johnson-Brock
Macy Richardson, Sterling
Cambria Saunders, Centennial
Hannah Schilz, Milford
Karli Scherling, Tri County
Kaitlyn Smith, Syracuse
Blue Team
Libbie Ball, Palmyra
Maddie Busch, Palmyra
Olivia Eickhoff, Sacred Heart
Emily Huss, Fairbury
Josie Loosvelt, York
Katelyn Mazour, Lawrence-Nelson
Aspen Meyer, Nebraska City Lourdes
Ashley Schlegel, BDS
Olivia Swanson, Auburn
Rae Ann Thompson, Falls City
Sophia Turek, Seward
Lexi Winkle, Freeman