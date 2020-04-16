Settling down with a good book

As we all deal with the restrictions of Covid-19, many have turned to that almost forgotten enjoyment of reading…beyond the newspaper, I mean! As your parents might have chided you long ago, “Try it, you’ll like it!”
I recently had an opportunity to review a book about fly fishing authored by Andrew Weiner. I had Weiner on my radio show, The Outdoor Connection, a couple of weeks ago. You can hear the show by going to http://www.huskeradio.com/outdoor-connection/
and play the show from April 3rd.
Weiner’s book is titled, Down by the River - A Family Fly Fishing Story. It is done in quite a creative and unique style…it is written like a children’s book or story.
One thing a children’s book absolutely needs is pictures, and Weiner’s book is illustrated by a masterful artist named April Chu. When I first leafed through the book I was hooked (and yes a pun was intended).
“I was very fortunate that an extremely talented illustrator agreed to do the book,” Weiner said. “I tell people that I can brag about the illustrations in the book because I didn’t do it. She did a fantastic job and an extraordinarily artist.”
One extra little bit of “special” to this book is that inside the front an back covers there are almost 80 flies that were also drawn by Chu.
“The idea for having the flies on the end papers came from my editor. I thought it was a fantastic idea and went to my local fly shop and bought 24 flies for her,” Weiner added. “I sent them to her and a couple of months later she posted a video on Instagram, holding up a fly and saying, ‘Flies are so amazing!’ I know from talking with people who have read the book that they tell me that it is one of their kid’s favorite parts of the book, and sometimes they even tie them together. I have seen some videos of kids tying the flies with that part of the book open in front of them and it is very gratifying.”
The book is about an eight year old young man, Art, who goes fishing with his Mom and Grandfather on a gorgeous autumn day. The Grandfather had taught Art’s Mom how to fishing when she was about his age. Now it was his turn.
The day comes when the family loads up the vehicle and set out on their fishing adventure. Art’s Grandfather tells him the story of how he taught his Mom to fish and how she caught a big trout.
Art loved listening to his Grandfather’s stories, and about the different kind of fishing gear, waders and flies. He did worry a bit about not being able to catch a fish like his Mom did.
The book is filled with stories and even instructions on how to fly fish, but is doesn’t read like any other fly fishing text I’ve ever seen. It is simply fun and a great paradigm on how family fishing is supposed to be. I asked Weiner what prompted him to write a book like this.
“I’ve worked in publishing since I was in high school. I’m from a family of book lovers and it occurred to me at certain point that, the way I feel about children’s books, that I might be able to write a story myself,” Weiner stated. “So, I decided to write about something I’m passionate about, which is fly fishing.”
“I wanted to write a story that children would enjoy and be engaged by, and inspire them and their families to get outdoors, to be in nature and to participate in a really great sport,” Weiner said. “It’s a cliché, but the family that fishes together, stays together.”
And where can you purchase this book? Weiner had this to say:
“In our peculiar circumstance that we are in these days, a lot of bookstores are closed to walk-in traffic, but they are hoping that people contact them online or by phone and order a book. They can provide curb service or ship it to them. Just tell them the name of the book and they can get it to you in a few days. Amazon is the standby for a lot of people and they do have it in stock right now.
The book has a retail price of $17.99. I have found it online for about $14. As soon as I saw the book I envisioned a parent or grandparent reading it to a child. You don’t have to be a fishing family to enjoy the story, the book and sharing the story with a child will make a memory.
