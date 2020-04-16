Settling down with a good book

“The idea for having the flies on the end papers came from my editor. I thought it was a fantastic idea and went to my local fly shop and bought 24 flies for her,” Weiner added. “I sent them to her and a couple of months later she posted a video on Instagram, holding up a fly and saying, ‘Flies are so amazing!’ I know from talking with people who have read the book that they tell me that it is one of their kid’s favorite parts of the book, and sometimes they even tie them together. I have seen some videos of kids tying the flies with that part of the book open in front of them and it is very gratifying.”

The book is about an eight year old young man, Art, who goes fishing with his Mom and Grandfather on a gorgeous autumn day. The Grandfather had taught Art’s Mom how to fishing when she was about his age. Now it was his turn.

The day comes when the family loads up the vehicle and set out on their fishing adventure. Art’s Grandfather tells him the story of how he taught his Mom to fish and how she caught a big trout.

Art loved listening to his Grandfather’s stories, and about the different kind of fishing gear, waders and flies. He did worry a bit about not being able to catch a fish like his Mom did.