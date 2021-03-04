Signs of spring in Nebraska

We’ve had much more spring like temperatures this week, I’ve noticed a few trees setting buds on their limbs, the Spring Equinox is only a couple weeks away and Sandhill cranes have returned to Nebraska. That officially makes it spring for me.
As I have said before, weather is the determining factor for cranes. Weather dictates when the cranes get here and it also dictates how long the cranes stay. Cranes somehow know that we are done with the polar vortex and bitter cold here on the central plains. That triggered their flight north.
And when the cranes are here, if harsh weather lies between Nebraska and their nesting grounds in the arctic, the birds will stay. Cranes have been making this migration for some 10 million years, so I think they have it figured out!
I don’t think people are seeing the normal tourism information about cranes this year due to continued Coronavirus concerns. Many of the crane viewing operations in the central part of the state will still have restrictions on visitors and how many people can use their facilities to see this migration.
You can make this a great family car safari. A drive out to the Grand Island area is all it takes. It would be about a 300 mile round trip from the Beatrice area…just a nice afternoon drive.
Drive a few of the rural roads in the Grand Island-Doniphan-Alda area and you will find cranes! Stay in your vehicle while you’re viewing. Getting out of you vehicle will often make the cranes fly away. Get yourself a good pair of binoculars or a spotting scope. Photographing cranes is always good and a hobby for many.
Over the next six weeks or so, a half million or so Sandhill cranes will are pass through Nebraska on their way to their nesting grounds in the Northwest Territories of Canada, Alaska and Siberia.
Sandhill cranes are here for one simple reason…nourishment. They need to replenish fat reserves and build energy for their continued northward journey and breeding. While resting in the Platte valley, the cranes feast small invertebrates found in the meadows along the river and any grain left over from last year’s harvest.
Protein from earthworms, snails and insects they consume gives them the nourishment they need for nesting. Protein is vital and what the birds need for making strong egg shells! Over the last 100 or so years, these birds have also learned to utilize waste grains left over from the previous fall’s harvest. Sandhill cranes consume hundreds of tons of corn and other grains from the valley floor. Gorging themselves on this grain, the birds can increase their body weight 20 percent during their stay.
Cranes roost each night in large open wet meadows along the Platte. The majority of the cranes gather in these places at night and roost together instead of in the river. As long as they have a wide buffer between themselves and spots that could conceal a predator, the birds will rest.
Many birds do roost on sandbars each night. They appear to stand in the channels in random patterns that resemble some kind of mosaic landscape. What happens is that the cranes stand on sandbars that are merely inches below the surface. They outline the sandbars they utilize by standing on every available square foot of the submerged islands, regardless of its shape.
River roosts offer additional protection from predators. The deeper water around the sandbars acts as a moat, slowing down a hungry coyote, raccoon or bobcat that might attempt to launch a sneak attack on roosting birds.
One of the interesting things you can see is the crane’s courtship dance. Cranes are known to mate for life. It is the younger birds who are returning north for their first breeding season that perform courtship dances in the fields. Perspective mates will approach one another, bob their heads and circle their partner. Birds will often leap into the air and flutter their wings. As soon as they touch down, the ritual begins again.
Get outside and enjoy some of what Nature and Nebraska has to offer.