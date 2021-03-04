Signs of spring in Nebraska

Over the next six weeks or so, a half million or so Sandhill cranes will are pass through Nebraska on their way to their nesting grounds in the Northwest Territories of Canada, Alaska and Siberia.

Sandhill cranes are here for one simple reason…nourishment. They need to replenish fat reserves and build energy for their continued northward journey and breeding. While resting in the Platte valley, the cranes feast small invertebrates found in the meadows along the river and any grain left over from last year’s harvest.

Protein from earthworms, snails and insects they consume gives them the nourishment they need for nesting. Protein is vital and what the birds need for making strong egg shells! Over the last 100 or so years, these birds have also learned to utilize waste grains left over from the previous fall’s harvest. Sandhill cranes consume hundreds of tons of corn and other grains from the valley floor. Gorging themselves on this grain, the birds can increase their body weight 20 percent during their stay.

Cranes roost each night in large open wet meadows along the Platte. The majority of the cranes gather in these places at night and roost together instead of in the river. As long as they have a wide buffer between themselves and spots that could conceal a predator, the birds will rest.