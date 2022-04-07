Simple hot water heater for your camp

With the nicer weather we have been having recently, I’m getting the camping bug. I often combine a turkey hunt or a fishing trip this time of the year with a spring camp. Setting up a camp off the beaten path and away from other people is one of the ways I get in the middle of the action.

I was doing a quick inventory on my camping gear last weekend. I have two 3-season tents from manufacturers that I need to test and a 4-season hot tent to test as well. The hot tent will have to wait until next winter.

I checked through my other gear and most of it is in order. I need to repair one corner anchor point/tent stake loop on a cabin tent I use mainly for fishing camps. This tent is big, airy and has a lot of open space to move around with two-three other campers. It is one of my favorites!

One item I use a lot in camp but didn’t find was my camp hot water heater. It took a few minutes, but I remembered I gave my last one away to a guy that came in from Missouri last fall for a deer hunting camp and thought it was the coolest thing he’d ever seen. So, I had to make another one.

Having hot water at the ready is a luxury in most camps but I believe in doing camps up right. It is easy to heat up water, but sometimes you just don’t want to wait that long. When you need hot water you need it now! Hot water is needed for washing dishes, washing hands and cleaning up, or you may want a quick cup of tea or hot chocolate.

My design was born years ago in an antelope camp out in Wyoming. We had a cauldron that we kept right by the fire and filled with water. A large dipper was used to lift out the water and pour it in/on whatever you needed.

The cauldron was basically a big open pot. It did a great job of heating up water and keeping it warm by just sitting next to the fire, but the open design created a few challenges. Every time the wind blew, and Wyoming has winds like Nebraska, dust or grass got into the pot. Not a huge, insurmountable problem, but just a pain to deal with….that when my idea was born.

I wanted an easily portable, low-tech water heater…nothing to plug into a power outlet, no batteries, no propane. My design also had to be easy to get water into and out of to be functional. I also wanted something that could keep dust/dirt/debris out of the water being heated.

I pondered on how to make a simple hot water heater that was a closed system to prevent stuff from falling into it. The first thing I needed was a big metal can with a lid of some type. I looked around and finally decided to try one of those big tins you see around Christmas time that holds various flavors of popcorn. My first unit held about three gallons of water. Finding a tin/can like this might be the most difficult part of the project.

I took the lid of the tin and punched a ¾-inch hole in it and ran a piece of ¾-inch copper tubing through it. The tubing would extend into the tin/can to a point an inch or so above the bottom. This copper pipe would rise about two inches above the lid.

I’d soldered the tube into place and then soldered a large metal funnel on the top of the pipe. When I put the lid back in place it created a covered reservoir for heating the water. All I needed was a small cover to put over the mouth of the funnel and the system was almost sealed from the outside world.

Next I made a spout for water to come out of by making a hole in the side of the can where I wanted the upper water line to be…usually about two inches from the top. Being the scrounge/re-purposer that I am, the spout is made from an empty .30-30 cartridge that had the primer pocket drilled out. This was soldered into place and stuck out perpendicular to the tin where I punched the hole.

With this spout in place and filled to the upper water line, I sat the contraption near the fire and let the water inside get warm, which doesn’t take long. You don’t need to boil the water, just let it get hot. Sitting on/near a campfire will do this quite easily.

The end result was a basic volume displacement exercise. If you pour in two cups of cold water, you get two cups of hot water from the spout. The reservoir always stays full and delivers hot water when you need it. It is very similar to how commercial coffee makers work.

Since I needed to make another one, I found another popcorn tin in my shop. Thus the project began. I discovered that it is very difficult to find metal funnels. About the only metal funnels I could find were in gourmet cooking stores. They would work, but they were quite pricey. Just by chance, I was looking through a tool catalog and saw a metal funnel with a flexible delivery tube, the kind you would use to get to the transmission dip stick filler tube under the hood of your vehicle. This was the perfect solution.

Not only was it metal to be able to withstand the heat of a campfire, but the flexible tube eliminated the need for a separate copper pipe and the soldering. It made the project cost a little more but the savings in time and simplicity made it worth it to me. I’m always looking for ways to improve the things I design so it gets easier to build every time I make a new one.

The last step was to paint the reservoir with high-temp black paint to hide all the Christmas decorations. I tested the new unit on one of my propane stoves out on the patio. It worked fine. I’m ready for my next camp.

I’ll put my new hot water heater to use in about a month during a turkey camp. Joe Arterburn, an outdoor writer buddy of mine with Field & Stream will be hosting a primitive hunting camp for at least three other outdoor writers who will be coming to Nebraska. I’ll have my new camp water heater near the fire in camp and I’ll see what they think about it.

