So, what is Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease?

It has been a while since we had to deal with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) locally. I think I remember 2013 being a bad year. Even in Nebraska as a whole, it has not been a big problem so far. However, EHD seems to present and may get worse in northeast Nebraska. I’ve talked to a couple ranchers I know in the area and they tell me they are starting to find quite a few dead deer.

EHD primarily affects white-tailed deer and can cause a significant number of deer deaths. The disease is transmitted by the bite of the Culicoides gnat, a tiny biting bug also known as “no-see-ums”. EHD is not known to impact humans.

The Culicoides gnat occurs in much of the country, but southern deer populations seems to have built up some immunity to the disease. The gnat moves north in periods of draught. Draught causes water sources to get fewer and smaller, concentrating deer together. The gnat makes its home in the mud and damp soil near water sources. Northeast Nebraska has been in a draught situation all summer and the scenario of the Culicoides gnat moving into the area and infecting deer is exactly what seems to be happening now.

Clinical signs in white-tailed deer consist of loss of appetite, weakness, and loss of fear of humans and in late stages, deer barely being able to walk. High fevers and swelling of the head, neck, tongue, or eyelids are common symptoms. Biologists believe it is the high fever that typically drives the deer to water. It is thought that deer are trying to satiate the fever by drinking lots of water. Symptoms occur rapidly once the disease take hold and deer can be dead within hours. Often dead deer are found in the body of water where they were trying to drink.

I have not heard of an EHD case in Gage County, but I will keep a close eye on this and keep you posted.

Now What?

OK…we about three months into the fall hunting seasons and this is about the time folks realize that their hunting and fishing trips are filling up valuable freezer space. Many hunters and anglers also realize that they still have game or fish in the freezer from last year and they need to use it. I got my first…“So, now what do I do with it?”…call the end of last week. The individual was looking for a recipe for fish. I’m sure there are folks out there who have a few filets still hiding out in the back of the freezer. They are probably tucked in behind the venison roasts that need to be eaten, too!

I’ve been told that one of the marks of a good cook is being on the lookout for different tastes you can add to a meal to make it unique. I guess I do that! I’m always experimenting with new tastes that can add a new dimension to my camp meals. With this recipe I simply took a product that contained Tabasco, one of my favorite ingredients, and added it to the basic recipe.

Ingredients:

8-10 Fish fillets

4 Boxes of Cheez-It Hot & Spicy crackers (13.7 Oz bags)

2 Cups of lard (I think it makes the best tasting fish)

1 Dozen eggs

Directions:

Put all the Cheez-It crackers in a big zip-lock baggie and crush them (this is a great kid job). Next, I whisk up all the eggs in a large bowl.

Heat the lard until it liquefies and is hot enough to make a drop of water “pop” when you drop it into the grease. Pour out the cracker crumbs in a shallow plate or pan. Dip filets in the egg wash and roll in the cracker crumbs. Carefully lay filet into the hot oil and fry on one side for 2 – 3 minutes. Flip the filet and fry for another 2 minutes or until golden brown.

The final result is a piece of fish that has a little bit of a bite back at you! If you like spicy or Cajun style foods, you’ll love this recipe.

Turkey

It just so happens that I am experimenting with a new recipe I call Chipotle Turkey Fajitas. This recipe will work with turkey, pheasant, grouse and you could even stoop to using store bought chicken if you had to.

The first thing I do is breast out my bird and roasted it in the oven. I take the meat and sliced it into roughly half-inch wide/thick strips. I then season the meat with some McCormick’s Chicken Fajita mix.

Next I cut up some sweet red peppers into strips. Just to make things look more appetizing, I used red and orange peppers. One large onion was sliced and added to the peppers. All this, a half a stick of butter, a tablespoon of chipotle flavored Tabasco and simmered this for 10 minutes over a medium heat.

Heat up some flour tortillas, put some of the turkey/pepper/onion mix on the tortilla and topped it with a bit of shredded cheese. It is very good! This recipe will feed 4-5 people. Enjoy!

