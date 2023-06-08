Summer is ramping up to full swing for outdoor activities. A lot of fish are starting to be caught and there is still a lot of wild game left in the freezer from the last hunting seasons. At this time of the year, I’m always asked if I would share a few recipes, particularly camp recipes, so here goes:

Campfire Foil Packs

This may be one of the easiest camp recipes around. You can put whatever you like in a foil pack and cook it on the fire, so it becomes very individualized. It is a great way to get kids involved in camp cooking, too. The end results look and taste great!

Ingredients: (for individual foil packets)

¼ Pound of ground meat

½ Cup of veggies (I like the frozen veggie blend to use for this)

2 ¼-inch pats of butter

Your favorite seasonings

Directions:

Roll out and tear off two large sheets of foil, probably about a foot square

Lay out your meat in the center of one foil square

Add your pats of butter on top of the meat

Add your veggies

Season with your favorite salt, spices, etc.

Lay the second sheet of foil over the meat/veggies and match the edges

Flat fold the sheets of foil at the edges (about ½ inch folds) and seal the package

Lay on the grill or directly on the coals

Cook about 3-4 minutes on a side, and then flip over

Repeat this process until both sides have been over the fire at least twice

Feel free to use your imagination and add anything else you like to your foil pack. That what makes this camp recipe so unique! Whatever you think goes well together will work with this method of easy camp cooking.

Camp Pizza Bread

This one of the best recipes I’ve created to get kids involved in outdoor cooking. It is one of those camp recipes that seems to amaze people. It is so easy to make, but it looks like magic to anyone who has never seen it prepared.

Ingredients:

1 Hoagie Bun

2 Tablespoons of spaghetti sauce

1/8 Cup of shredded cheddar cheese

6-8 slices of pepperoni

Directions:

Cut the hoagie bun in half…..lengthwise, like a hotdog bun

Dig out a little bread from the bun to create a void (make it look like a canoe)

Layer on your sauce

Layer on your cheese

Layer on your pepperoni (or your favorite pizza toppings)

Place in a Dutch Oven with 10-12 coals on the lid

Bake for maybe 8-10 or until the cheese is melted

Repeat the process until you have enough pizza breads to feed everyone in camp

Pie Iron Cooking

What is a pie iron? A pie iron, or camp cooker, is a uniquely simple cooking utensil designed to be used by holding it out directly over a campfire. Kids love this kind of cooking! You can make main dishes or desserts with pie irons. A pie iron has two cupped cast iron metal cooking plates that are hinged together and attached to long metal rods extending out from the cooking plates. They traditionally have wooden handles at the end so that you can hold it securely and not burn your hands on hot metal. These camp cookers are remarkably durable and sturdy, making them perfect for camping! They come in round, square and a rectangle size that can cook a pair of sandwiches at once. One recommendation…buy and use only cast-iron pie irons. They just cook better.

Campfire Cheeseburger

This is one of my favorite recipes and one that seems to taste even better than a cheeseburger you can buy at a fast-food joint.

Ingredients:

1 Pound of ground meat

1 Small onion

2 Slices of cheddar cheese

1 Cup of sliced dill pickles

4 Slices of bread or two hamburger buns if using a round pie iron

Have a little ketchup and mustard on hand, too

Directions:

Butter your bread/bun on both sides and set in the pie irons

Add your ground meat on top of the bread

Add the onions, pickles, and cheese on top of the meat

Add ketchup and mustard to your taste

Close the pie iron and hold over the fire

Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side. Make sure you hear the sizzle

Remove from the fire, open the pie iron, and drop the cheeseburger on a plate to cool for a bit. The bread should be a nice toasted golden brown.

This recipe makes two burgers. I bet you’ll be hooked on this as a standard camp meal with your first bite! Another one of my favorite pie iron recipes in the morning is hash browns. Try it sometime.

Enjoy the Great Outdoors this weekend!