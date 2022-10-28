Start a campfire anytime and anywhere with PyroPutty

It is getting to be my time of the year. Not only have the hunting seasons arrived, but so has cooler weather. I love cool/cold weather! I actually do most of my camping this time of the year.

Fall is when I also think of my scouting and hunting camps, and camps mean campfires for cooking and simply relaxing around camp in the evening. However, with our current drought conditions, you must be extremely careful with any fire outside. Build a fire just big enough for what you need…no bonfires, no big fires to burn all night long. Even with the overnight temperatures we are experiencing, you really don’t need a campfire for warmth. Just be sensible and careful.

When I think about my camps, I always think about making a campfire and looking for an easy way to get a small fire started without needing a lot of extra gear to do it. I’ve seen and tried many different fire starting kits over the years, but I recently found one that may be the easiest and surest way to make a campfire yet. It is called PyroPutty and it works!

PyroPutty comes in small tins and is some type of fibrous material that is saturated with flammable formulas created by Will Bartlett, the owner of the company. Bartlett was on my radio show a while back and told me that PyroPutty evolved from his love of the outdoors; hunting, fishing, hiking and countless days camping in Utah with my family and friends.

Back around 2017, Bartlett was working on a design for a compact efficient fuel for a rocket stove for camping. It was small and lightweight stove designed for use on backpacking trips during cold weather. The design burned hot and did not put off smoke as it burned. Most rocket stoves require that you start a fire at the rear of the combustion chamber so it will draft properly.

After searching online and finding that most people were using a propane torch to light the stoves, Bartlett realized that having to carry a propane torch sort of defeated the purpose of saving weight and having a small portable stove. He decided to make a fire starter that would light any stove that was also non-toxic, moldable, easy to light, waterproof and ultra-lightweight to carry. That is quite a goal, but Bartlett did it.

“I was kind of like a mad alchemist mixing up different things to try,” Bartlett began. “I knew what I wanted as an end product, and I was determined to get it right.”

“Most fire starters on the market were either toxic to touch or hard to light. They are also bulky and too heavy to pack,” Bartlett said. . “Another problem I wanted to solve was that many of the he fire starters on the market now require you light them first, build your tender and sticks and hope it burned long enough to start the bigger pieces of wood to catch on fire.”

“I wanted a product that moldable and sticky, with a long burn time,” Bartlett continued. “I also wanted a fire starter that was water resistance and wind resistant to make it easier to light and start a fire.

Bartlett told me there was a lot of experimenting, but after a number of trial runs with friends and family, he decided to offer his product to the outdoor market. Along the way, Bartlett and his team developed a clean burning candle with a nearly smoke-free flame. I haven’t tested this one yet, but I can think of a lot of potential uses.

The main thing I noticed about PyroPutty was that it only took a pinch of the material laid out to start a fire. I rarely had to scratch the ferrous rod with my pocket knife more than once to get a flame going. I’ve tested it in the wind and with wet materials. I can get a fire started just about anywhere, or any place.

PyroPutty is also the only fire starter I have ever seen that it offered in different blends for different situations or times of the year. I found that each blend worked equally well. I have a tin of PyroPutty in all of my vehicles, in my First Aid/Emergency kits and in my packs I use for hiking, camping or hunting. Good Stuff!