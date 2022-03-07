Sterling Lady Jets head to state basketball Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Related to this story Sterling gbb Watch Now: Related Video Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course Four Downs: What a Husker defender says about QB Casey Thompson, and three more Monday observations Four Downs: What a Husker defender says about QB Casey Thompson, and three more Monday observations Two-Minute Drill: Travis Fisher's secondary — what are the challenges that unit faces? Two-Minute Drill: Travis Fisher's secondary — what are the challenges that unit faces? Watch now: UW honors seniors ahead of regular-season finale at the Kohl Center Watch now: UW honors seniors ahead of regular-season finale at the Kohl Center