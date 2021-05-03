Storm baseball sweeps Northeastern

The Southeast Community College baseball team won three games against Northeastern Community College over the weekend.
The Storm played a doubleheader on Friday at Christenson Field and they won the first game 12-2.
Matt Keating had two home runs and four RBI's in the game while Matt Goetzman had a home run, a single, two RBI's and two run scored. Jackson Walls also had a home run. Nolan Brown had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Jackson Meier had a triple while Eric Anderson had a double.
Joe Richter pitched four innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out nine and walking three. Simone Gradoville pitched a perfect inning with two strikings while Tyler Mattingley had a perfect inning while striking out all three batters he faced.
The Storm won the second game of the doubleheader 15-8. They trailed 8-6 after six innings before scoring nine runs in the seventh inning to pull away for the win.
Zach Johnson had a home run, two doubles, three RBI's and three runs scored while James Valdivia had two home runs, two RBI's and three runs scored. Tommy Roland also homered in the game while AJ Garcia had a double and a single.
Ben Weber pitched five innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out eight and walking one. Park Thomas and Brandon Doty pitched two innins each. Doty got the win after allowing no runs on two hits while striking out three and walking one.
In the final game of the series on Saturday, SCC beat Northeastern 8-4.
Matt Keating had a home run, a double, two singles, four RBI's and two runs scored. James Valdivia, Nolan Brown and Caden Kohout had a double each.
Alex Wize pitched four innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out four and walking one. Keating pitched three perfect innings, striking out four. Ryan Courtney got the save, pitching two innings and giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out two and walking one.
The win clinched the Region IX Empire Conference regular season championship. SCC is now 36-12 on the season.
The Storm will host a doubleheader with Doane College JV on Tuesday before hosting a Sub-Regional game on Friday at 1 p.m. at Christenson Field.