Storm baseball sweeps Northeastern

The Southeast Community College baseball team won three games against Northeastern Community College over the weekend.

The Storm played a doubleheader on Friday at Christenson Field and they won the first game 12-2.

Matt Keating had two home runs and four RBI's in the game while Matt Goetzman had a home run, a single, two RBI's and two run scored. Jackson Walls also had a home run. Nolan Brown had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Jackson Meier had a triple while Eric Anderson had a double.

Joe Richter pitched four innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out nine and walking three. Simone Gradoville pitched a perfect inning with two strikings while Tyler Mattingley had a perfect inning while striking out all three batters he faced.

The Storm won the second game of the doubleheader 15-8. They trailed 8-6 after six innings before scoring nine runs in the seventh inning to pull away for the win.

Zach Johnson had a home run, two doubles, three RBI's and three runs scored while James Valdivia had two home runs, two RBI's and three runs scored. Tommy Roland also homered in the game while AJ Garcia had a double and a single.