When the weather gets really hot, it’s tough to think about fishing. Sitting out on a bank or in a boat with the sun beating down on you does not seem like the best way to have fun. At this time of the year I beat the heat by going nocturnal. Nighttime fishing can be done for many species, but one of my favorites is catfish.

Catfishing at night has a lot of advantages:

• There are fewer anglers to contend with

• It is cooler in the evening, whether you fish from the shore or a boat

• You don’t need a lot of fancy equipment

• There are many good catfishing opportunities nearby

• Catfish are excellent table fare

Catfish are quite abundant across Nebraska. Almost every farm pond has catfish. The Blue and Nemaha Rivers have good populations of catfish. Within an easy drive from Beatrice you have Burchard Lake, the Salt Valley Lakes and Branched Oak Lake. If you want some trophy catfishing, drive a bit further east to the Missouri River.

My basic rig for channel catfish is a 7 to 8 foot medium action rod and a good spinning reel, spooled with 10-pound test line. If I am intentionally hunting flatheads I rig much heavier.

Cut baits, commercial stink baits or a glob of night crawlers all catch catfish. I like to use a 5/0 or bigger circle hook. If all of this is in place, all I need is a comfortable place to sit and a little bug spray and I’m set.

When the time comes that it is getting just too hot for you to chase your regular fish quarry, think about giving nighttime catfishing a try.

Stonehenge Theory

I was reading through an old copy of, The Prehistoric Society’s PAST Journal. I found it interesting that the group was touting a different theory on England’s mysterious prehistoric monument. Stonehenge stands much as it did thousands of years ago.

The ring of huge stone blocks still fascinates visitors and the historians who come to look or study it. Researchers have long pondered the purpose behind the structure, which is estimated to have been built about 4000 years ago.

In this particular study led by Open University’s David Jacques, it speculated that Stonehenge may have been erected to mark a sacred hunting round or maybe as a hunting blind. Archaeologists found remnants of arrowheads and other hunting equipment in a dig site near the area, leading researchers to believe there was a sizable hunter presence in Stonehenge and the area around it.

The bones of a wild aurochs, an ancient ancestor of modern day cattle, were also found at the site. Roughly 250 animal bones and 12,500 flint tools were retrieved from the ground and carbon dated to have been in use before the construction of Stonehenge. Jacques believes that the abundance of wild game in the area may have been due to an ancient spring that bubbled out of the ground and lured in large animals.

“We have evidence they [the ancient hunters] were cooking aurochs, which is this gigantic cow the size of a minivan,” said Jacques.

Small figurines carved out of stones were also found at the site, believed to resemble ducks. The figurines may be linked to traditional beliefs of fertility, or evidence of ancient waterfowl hunting.

Ok…This may be what the ‘archeologists’ say, but I don’t think I’m buying it. Why would hunters want to build such a massive manmade structure as a blind or to mark a good hunting spot?

I can see a hunter wanting to build a small blind to hunt from, but not something like Stonehenge, something that probably took years to build and run the risk of scaring game away or having them change their travel patterns, just to mark a particular place. Nope, it doesn’t make sense to a real hunter.

Hunters know their way around the ground they are used to. They don’t need much of a marker to find a spot they visited and had success. Believe me, a spot like this gets imprinted on the brain and hunters can find that spot again like they were equipped with GPS. Nope…I think these scientists need to think up a better theory.