Super Late Model Racing will return to Beatrice Speedway this Friday night after a lengthy absence.

The SLMR is a Midwest based series that races special events throughout the Midwest with no home track or regular weekly racing. Malvern Bank is the series sponsor.

One of the premier racing families in Nebraska is key to the success of the series. Joe Kosiski along with his brother Steve are managing partners of the series. The Kosiski family have been pioneers in Nebraska dirt track racing.

“I’ve been active in racing for over 50 years and if we include my dad, probably close to 70," said Joe Kosiski.

The family has been key players in various racetracks including Sunset Speedway in Omaha and I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, which recently closed.

Kosiski said he was excited to bring late model racing back to Beatrice Speedway.

“It has probably been eight to 10 years since we raced there, Kosiski said. “I think we will do well down there and the cars will really perform. It has been a long time since Beatrice has had cars with 750-800 horsepower on the track.”

Kosiski said he and Tommy Denton got together to promote the idea to the Gage County Fair Board and they made it happen.

“I think Tommy is really trying to bring some new things to Beatrice and that is great.” Kosiski said.

Kosiski hopes that this will spark an interest in the SLMR and that several races will take place every year at the Speedway. He is hoping that approximately 20-25 late models will be on hand for the Friday night show.

There will be many drivers that Beatrice is familiar with, including John Anderson, Billy Leighton, Kyle Berck, Jesse Sobbing, two Zitner brothers, and of course some Kosiski family members. Joe’s son Andrew and Steve’s son Bryan are scheduled to race.

New to late model racing is Beatrice driver Jaxson Saathoff, who gave fans a preview last Friday night as he hot lapped in a super late model. He then followed up with a heat race win and a sixth-place finish at Stewart Speedway in his first night racing in a late model.

The race schedule as follows for Friday night. Hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and late model qualifying at 7 p.m. Racing is to follow with Sports Modifieds, Sport Compacts, Hobby Stocks, and Modifieds schedule to compete. Special prices with adults’ admission $20, youth 5-11 $10 and 5 and under free. There will be a souvenir trailer on hand with driver and series t-shirts.