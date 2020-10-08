The Age Old Question – What Is The Best Rifle For Deer?

The .243 Winchester has a well-earned reputation for accuracy, it is pleasant to shoot, and depending on the choice of bullet, a very capable rifle for everything from prairie dogs to deer and pronghorn. Topped with a quality scope, the .243 is a good choice for the majority of hunting scenarios we have in Nebraska.

About 10 years ago, Savage sent me a Model 110 in .243. I had never hunted with that cartridge before. I had always been a .30 caliber kind of guy. I took two deer that year with the .243 and it made a believer out of me!

Over the years I have made some changes/upgrades to that rifle. I adjusted the barrel and chamber depth to properly headspace on the ammo I use, added a Boyds laminated wood stock, a Timney adjustable trigger and higher power optics. I’ll match it up with any deer rifle in the field these days. It is simply hard to beat.

If your deer hunting takes place in river bottoms or heavy timber where shots are 100 yards or less, the venerable old lever action .30-30 is an excellent choice. Probably the most famous rifle of this type is the Winchester Model 94. The fact that over five million of these rifles have been produced tells you something. Marlin’s Model 336 chambered in .30-30 is also an excellent rifle and Henry has gotten into this market with their level-action. Any of these rifles would be great river bottom guns.