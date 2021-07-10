The Art of Cream Can Cooking

Have you ever heard of, or done, cream can cooking? It is a very unique form of cooking and is tailor made for summertime camp cooking and feeding a lot of people easily. It is perfect for cooking up unique and delicious meals for a 4th of July weekend like we just wrapped up.

The concept is simple: get an old cream or milk can, stuff it with whatever you want to eat, add a little liquid, set it on a fire until it steam cooks everything. The hardest part may be finding the cream can. These cans are considered “collectable items” by many and the price if you find one may be more than you’d want to pay for something you’re going to throw on a fire.

Enter the CanCooker. It is a modern version of the old cream can and a lot less expensive! The company is out of Omaha, so that is another plus in my book. I like showcasing Nebraska businesses. Check out the website: www.cancooker.com [cancooker.com].

The CanCooker is a product of the imagination of Seth McGinn, a businessman, rancher, outdoorsman and big fan of collegiate and professional sports. McGinn was familiar with the concept of cream can cooking and saw a need for a product that would be easy to use, easy to clean, easy to transport, inexpensive, quick to cook with, and be able to provide a lot of food in a healthy fashion. The result is the CanCooker.