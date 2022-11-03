The biology of buck rubs

Nebraska’s firearm deer season just 10 days away. A lot of hunters are doing their final scouting and trying to figure out where the big bucks are! At this time of the year there is a lot of interest in buck rubs. Scars that bucks leave on trees by rubbing their antlers against them attracts deer hunters like free pizza attracts teenage boys! What are these markings for? Why do bucks do this?

Biologists studied this habit and they think they have some answers. I have some of the top insights from these studies listed below; along with a few things I’ve learned for myself over the years. Bucks naturally rub trees and shrubs to remove antler velvet, but this velvet stripping exercise is generally done within 48 hours after a buck starts his rubbings. So why do buck continue rubbing trees?

Whitetail bucks have specialized forehead skin glands that become especially active at this time of the year. Both bucks and does have these glands, but mature bucks high up in the social hierarchy tend to excrete more from them and rub more often. Because rubbing is done primarily with the antler base and forehead, each rub carries the maker’s identifying odor and chemical signature. These rubs represent specific scent deposit spots where the buck leaves what is known as primer pheromones. These pheromones indicate the buck’s social status, acts to stimulate does, and warn off younger bucks. The rubs are also believed to be visual markers that define a buck’s territory.

Boundary rubs are made in early season, well before rut, as mature bucks mark their territory. These make terrific early-season spots to scout or hang a game camera, but they are not reliable later in the season. Right now, fresh rubs are the most import ones to find. Active/new rubs will have sap or moisture at the edges. You can touch and feel the sap stick to your fingers. Rubs made during the pre-rut and peak of the rut are where you should be! Fresh individual rubs are the most important for a hunter to recognize. They pinpoint a buck’s current location and where active breeding of does is occurring. Figure out where to set up your blind or stand where you can see this spot.

One thing I’ve noticed in my years of hunting deer is that the dominate buck in the area will tend to make rubs in a general area. I refer to this as clumping. A clump of rubs may be made in a single acre or over a 20 acre area, depending on how may trees are available, but when you map out the rubs you will see that the rubs tend to be concentrated in one general area and not spread out over the countryside. This is the core breeding area the buck plans to use.

There is also a belief that bucks use rubbing as an exercise to bulk up their neck and shoulder muscles for sparring during the rut. Many biologist agree and I there is a lot to this theory. I’ve watched bucks rubbing trees and you can tell their rubbing action is aggressive. I have been close enough to hear this occurring and heard bucks grunt as they rub/push against the tree. I have often thought that the sounds bucks make are the same type of sound I made in high school and college football practice when I hit and pushed against a blocking sled.

As I mentioned earlier, bucks make to define their territory. Rub line have a pattern! In general, one side of a tree has more bark scraped off. The more heavily rubbed side of the tree indicated the buck’s direction of travel. If you can establish and follow the rub lines you can determine a buck’s direction of travel and back track the rubs to the deepest, darkest tangles of brush. These are generally the bedding areas and are “high potential” areas to hunt. When you figure out the pattern you can find the bed-to-feed travel routes. That when you have hit the jackpot! If you can’t discern a pattern and direction of travel the rub was probably made by wondering younger bucks. Look elsewhere.

Another belief among hunters is that bigger bucks make their marks on bugger trees. I think there is a lot of truth to this notion and use it as a guide to guess the size of the buck using the area. If you find a 6-inch or bigger diameter tree with a rub, you’re in a good spot! These rubs indicate a mature buck is working the area.

I once found a rub line up in the Sandhills where a dominate buck used 4-5 inch creosote fence posts to rub on. This was his substitute for trees, which are few and far between in the Sandhills. In one case, the buck had rubbed the post until it wore away and broke about 30 inches above the ground. The rub line showed me the route between a small dense patch of cedars and a feed lot. I knew where I needed to be. He measured 163 and change!

I hope this mini-biology lesson on buck rubs gave you something to think about. Good luck with the rest of your deer hunting this season!